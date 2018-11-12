Masked man carrying rifle robs Lancaster store filled with customers, police say

A man with a mask over his face robbed a Lancaster store while armed with a hunting rifle, police said.

The armed robbery happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at The Forks convenience store on Grace Avenue, at the intersection of Memorial Park Road, said Doug Barfield, spokesman for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect carrying a “long gun” demanded cash from the store employees while there were several customers present, Barfield said.

No one was injured and no shots were fired, Barfield said.

SIGN UP

The suspect also had a hoodie over part of his head and face, employees and customers told police.

The thief fled the store. No arrests have been made.