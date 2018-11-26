‘Just missed a car’: Massive tree falls at U.S. 521 and S.C. 5 in Lancaster County

A massive tree that fell across one of Lancaster County’s busiest intersections Monday barely missed a passing vehicle, emergency officials said.
The tree fell around 2:15 p.m. on U.S. 521 at the intersection of S.C. 5, emergency management officials said. Traffic was backed up on the road as officials worked to move the tree from the highway.
No one was injured, emergency officials said. Yet the tree narrowly missed a vehicle passing underneath as it fell, officials said.
“The tree just missed a car,” said Russell Rogers, Lancaster County Fire Marshal.
Although windy weather was reported Monday the tree is believed to have fallen because of rain-soaked ground, Rogers said.
Between Hurricanes Florence and Michael, Lancaster County saw more than 10 inches of rain.
The S.C. Highway Patrol is also on scene.
