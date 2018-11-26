Rock Hill’s Cherry Park is getting a facelift. Park enthusiasts will appreciate it

Cherry Park is getting a second entrance/exit that city officials hope will help traffic flow in and out of the park along Cherry Road.
“The City of Rock Hill project will help alleviate traffic congestion, particularly after an event when a large number of vehicles are exiting at the same time,” said Laurie Helms, spokesperson for the City of Rock Hill’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department.
Funding for the project is part of an $8.1 million Hospitality Tax bond that was approved by City Council in January 2016, Helms said.
The new entrance will be across Cherry Road from a car auction business and is expected to be complete by February of next year.
Park visitors will be able to exit the park by making a right onto Cherry Road north of the current park entrance, Helms said. The additional entrance also will allow cars traveling north on Cherry Road to turn right into the park.
Cherry Park is a 68-acre softball and baseball complex that boasts 1 1/5 miles of hiking trails, a playground, sports practice fields and a 14-ft. bronze statue of legendary baseball player Mighty Casey.
The park, built in 1985, is host to baseball leagues and national softball tournaments, which draws thousands of visitors a year. The new entrance is by request of residents of Rock Hill, said Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director John Taylor.
“We are happy to be able to put this in place for our residents and all who attend tournaments and other special events at Cherry Park,” Taylor said.
