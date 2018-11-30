Scenes from the opening of ChristmasVille in Rock Hill

Santa and the Grinch Who Stole Christmas went out for pizza Thursday night in Rock Hill.
Then they joined up with the Little Orphan Annie, the Rock Hill Rockettes and Vernon Grant’s elves at Fountain Park.
It wasn’t all part of a dream sequence.
The performance was part of the opening ceremony for Rock Hill’s ChristmasVille festival, which kicked off Thursday. ChrismasVille will continue on Main Street in Rock Hill through Sunday.
For details on ChristmasVille events, visit ChristmasVilleRockHill.com.
Comments