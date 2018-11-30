Rock Hill ‘rocks’ the start of Christmas festival with music, visit from Santa

Little Orphan Annie, the Grinch, the Rock Hill Rockettes and Santa Claus took to the stage at Fountain Park Thursday for the opening ceremony of ChristmasVille. Thousands gathered at the park to watch a performance and kick off the annual festival.
Scenes from the opening of ChristmasVille in Rock Hill

November 30, 2018

Santa and the Grinch Who Stole Christmas went out for pizza Thursday night in Rock Hill.

Then they joined up with the Little Orphan Annie, the Rock Hill Rockettes and Vernon Grant’s elves at Fountain Park.

It wasn’t all part of a dream sequence.

The performance was part of the opening ceremony for Rock Hill’s ChristmasVille festival, which kicked off Thursday. ChrismasVille will continue on Main Street in Rock Hill through Sunday.

For details on ChristmasVille events, visit ChristmasVilleRockHill.com.

