Winthrop women overcome 13-point deficit to down Cougars

The Winthrop women’s basketball team overcame a 13-point deficit Thursday night to defeat the College of Charleston Cougars 71-64 in Charleston.
Winthrop improves to 2-5 on the year with the victory while the Cougars fall to 2-4.
The first quarter between the Eagles and Cougars was a back-and-forth battle with the lead changing hands six times. Winthrop held a 13-11 lead with 1:51 remaining, but Charleston closed the half on a 7-0 run to hold a 18-13 lead after the opening 10 minutes.
The College of Charleston opened the second quarter with an 8-0 run to open a 26-13 lead. Winthrop responded with a 12-2 run and closed to within three with 38 seconds to go in the half. The Cougars added two free throws to hold a 30-25 lead at the break.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Winthrop started the third quarter on another big run. The Eagles outscored the Cougars 10-2 over the first five minutes of the half to take a 35-32 edge. Winthrop increased its lead and held a 41-39 lead heading into the final quarter.
The two sides traded bucket after bucket in the fourth quarter. Winthrop stretch its lead to as much as eight only to see the Cougars get back within one. In the last two minutes, the Eagles converted eight of 10 free throw opportunities to seal the 71-64 victory.
Miquela Santoro scored a career-high 17 points in the victory, connecting on 5-of-9 shots from the field while also adding three assists. Anika Riley notched a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds while Essence Cowan scored a season-high 13 points.
Winthrop shot 39 percent from the field for the game including 50 percent in the second half and 62 percent in the fourth quarter. The Cougars hit 39 percent of their shots. Winthrop out rebounded the College of Charleston 41-36.
The Eagles close out a four-game road stretch at South Carolina State Saturday. Winthrop and the Bulldogs tip at 2 p.m. in Orangeburg.
Comments