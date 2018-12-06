Chester driver who killed 3 in 2016 DUI wreck apologizes in court at sentencing

A Chester man with three past DUI convictions was sentenced to 16 years in prison Thursday, after pleading no contest to driving drunk in a 2016 crash that killed three people.

The accused man, Joseph DeWayne Knox, 44, was the only survivor in the Oct. 23, 2016 crash.





Sir Lawrence Darby, 53, of Rock Hill, was one of the three who died in the crash. Darby was driving home from a disc jockey event at a Chester County church when his van was hit by Knox’s vehicle on Saluda Road outside the Chester city limits, police and prosecutors said.

Darby, nicknamed “DJ Sir Nose,” was a longtime custodian at Winthrop University in York County. His funeral was held inside the coliseum that he cleaned.

Willie James Perry, 76, of Rock Hill, a passenger in Darby’s van, also died at the scene, as did Anthony Roof, 46, of Chester, a passenger with Knox.

Knox apologized in court Thursday for the deaths.

Prosecutors said in court that Knox had a blood alcohol level of .274, more than three times the legal limit. They also said he tested positive for cocaine, marijuana and Xanax.

State Law Enforcement Division records show Knox has drunk driving convictions and other criminal convictions in South Carolina dating to 1992. Those convictions include three DUI offenses, habitual traffic offender, drug convictions, domestic violence, escape from prison and being drunk in public, SLED records show.

