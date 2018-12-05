Rock Hill woman lost $160K in Twitter country music star scam, police say

A Rock Hill woman told police that her sister lost $160,000 in a social media scam involving someone who claimed to be country music star Dierks Bentley.

The victim’s sister reported the theft to the Rock Hill Police Department Tuesday.

She told police that, for about two years, her sister sent cashier’s checks and gift cards to a person claiming to be Bentley, according to an incident report.

The case appears to be a scam in which someone posed on social media as the star, said Rock Hill police Capt. Mark Bollinger.

The woman told police that she met the suspect over Twitter and exchanged text messages during the time of the fraud.

Rock Hill officers took a report, but told the woman that the case would have to be investigated by federal authorities.

The legitimate Dierks Bentley Twitter site has more than 2.6 million followers.

Officials have asked the public to be vigilant for scams, especially during the holidays.

The scam report is one of several that Rock Hill and York County officials have warned about in the past two weeks.

Rock Hill officials warned on Twitter Wednesday that city officials had received several calls from customers, saying callers posing as utility reps claimed power will be shut off without immediate payment over the phone using gift cards. City officials said those calls are a scam.

York County Sheriff’s office officials warned three times in the past two weeks that scammers claiming to be police were calling with similar phony claims.