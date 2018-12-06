Rock Hill man used Snapchat, Instagram to meet teen girl for sex, police say

A Rock Hill man has been charged with having sex with a minor after using the Snapchat and Instagram social media platforms to meet the child, police said.

Anterrious Lyquan Smith, 23, is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and soliciting a minor for sex, according to police and jail records.

Smith was arrested late Wednesday, after an investigation that started in November, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation into Smith started when family members of a teen girl called police to report a sexual encounter in November between Smith and the girl.

The girl, 15, told officers that she and Smith were in contact through Instagram and Snapchat, and that Smith picked her up.

The teen was told by another minor that Smith pays girls for sex, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

Smith is accused of driving from his home in Rock Hill to western York County, near Clover, to pick up the teen despite knowing that the girl was under age.

Smith is being held under a $62,000 bond at the York County jail, records show.