Here’s your latest update on weekend weather for York, Chester, Lancaster

Forecasters doubled-down Thursday on their predictions that a major winter storm will affect the Carolinas, including the Rock Hill area, later this weekend.
Meteorologists say it’s still too early to know exactly what type of precipitation – and how much of it – will fall in specific areas. It could be later Friday before they have a good idea on the key factor: the air temperature at various levels of the atmosphere. It remains possible, as is typical with winter storms in the Carolinas, that the precipitation could fall mostly as rain in the Rock Hill area.
But as National Weather Service meteorologist Robbie Munroe said Thursday, “The bottom line is that a potentially very dangerous winter storm looms for much of the forecast area this weekend.”
Munroe repeated what meteorologists in the Weather Service’s Greer office had said Wednesday, that the storm could be a “once-in-a-generation event for areas that experience mostly snow and ice.”
The Rock Hill area is expected to miss the heaviest of the frozen precipitation, but Munroe noted, “Areas south of I-85 are not out of the woods.”
He said even those areas could experience periods of snow and heavy freezing rain. The Weather Service’s best guess Thursday was that the cutoff line for the heavy snow would cut across northern York County. In a morning briefing, forecasters said 6-8 inches of snow are possible for northern York County, with 4-6 inches in central York, and 1-3 inches in Chester and southern York counties.
Snow in Lancaster County is expected to range from an inch in the south to 3-4 inches in the north.
Charlotte-area TV meteorologists were predicting lesser amounts of snow, generally 4 inches or less, but they also stressed that the forecast could change. Freezing rain could be a problem.
The Weather Service is predicting more than a quarter-inch of ice accumulation across northern Chester, eastern York and northern Lancaster counties. That is the amount generally considered to be enough to cause widespread power outages.
Conditions are expected to be calm through Friday, with temperatures only reaching the mid 40s Thursday and the lower 50s Friday. Another surge of cold air is forecast to move into the area Friday night, setting the stage for the wintry weather.
Forecasters say precipitation should move into the Rock Hill area from the west late Saturday afternoon or in the evening. The heaviest precipitation is expected Sunday, although rain, sleet and snow are forecast to continue into Monday.
