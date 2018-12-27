Gang member, convicted in 2014 Chester murder case, sought in Christmas shooting

A gang member, convicted of a role in the 2014 killing of a Chester city councilman, is being sought for attempted murder in a Christmas Day shooting, police said.

Quinton McClinton, 30, is accused of shooting a man at a Chester nightclub, said Robert Sprouse, Chester County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy.

The victim, Kochese Kawelas Gregory, 42, was found by deputies lying on the floor of the Club Images pool hall around 2 a.m. Tuesday, police said. The club is located near the intersection of the J.A. Cochran Bypass and Saluda Road, just outside the Chester city limits.

Police found shell casings in the parking lot and a blood trail leading into the nightclub, Sprouse said.

Gregory had been shot in the abdomen, Sprouse said. Gregory was taken first to a Chester hospital and then airlifted to Charlotte.

McClinton was convicted of accessory after the fact to murder and conspiracy to commit armed robbery in the 2014 killing of Odell Williams. Williams was a Chester City Council member who had chased McClinton and other gang members after the suspects were seen plotting a robbery.

Williams was a retired Chester Police Department officer.

McClinton was sentenced to five years in prison in 2016 for his role in the Odell Williams killing.

Williams was shot in the head and died in November 2014. Christopher Moore of Chester, the shooter in Williams’ death, was later convicted of murder and is serving life in prison. Other members of the Roundtree Circle gang involved in the robbery plot and shooting spree also pleaded guilty.

McClinton also has drug convictions, according to court records. He is a documented gang member, Sprouse said.

Before McClinton and other gang members were arrested in Williams’ death, Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood was the subject of death threats and declared war on gangs.