High school roundup: Clover and Fort Mill boys open tournaments with wins

By Sam Copeland

December 28, 2018 10:36 AM

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Fort Mill 75, Chesnee 30

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets routed Chesnee 75-30 in the first round of the Lowes Classic in Chesnee Thursday night.

The Yellow Jackets led 23-6 after one period and 45-10 at halftime. They coasted from there for the victory.

Jacobi Wright and Keyan Mims led the assault with 11 points each. Thirteen Yellow Jackets scored in the one-sided contest.

Fort Mill is 13-1 on the year.

Clover 59, Seneca 40

The Clover Blue Eagles topped Seneca 59-40 in the opening round of the Bennie Bennett Memorial Tournament Thursday night at Clover.

Markus Nastase led the Blue Eagles with 20 points as they improved to 10-2 overall on the year.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Nation Ford 55, Providence 54

The Nation Ford Falcons nipped previously undefeated Providence 55-54 in the Myers Park Christmas Tournament Thursday night in Charlotte.

Victoria Jordan provided the game-winning goal with a last second buzzer-beater.

Amiah Lindsey led the Falcons with 25 points. Ellona Moulds joined her in double digits with 14 points.

Nation Ford is now 9-3 on the year.

Fort Mill 64, Berea 19

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets ripped Berea 64-19 in the opening round of the Lowes Classic at Chesnee Thursday night.

Calli Wells and Izz Giarizzi led the Yellow Jackets with 10 points each.

Fort Mill is 12-3 on the year.

Ardrey Kell 42, Clover 37

Ardrey Kell edged Clover 42-37 in the opening round of the South Mecklenburg Classic Thursday night in Charlotte.

The score was tied 10-10 after one quarter and 17-17 at halftime. Ardrey Kelly broke the game open in the third period by outscoring the Blue Eagles 16-8 to take a 33-25 lead. Clover bounced back in the final eight minutes, but fell just short.

Clover is 10-4 on the year.

