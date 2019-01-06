High school roundup: could Rock Hill wrestling hold serve at Bearcat Invitational?

The Rock Hill Bearcats finished as the runner-up to the Byrnes Rebels in the Bearcat Invitational Wrestling Tournament at Rock Hill High School this past weekend.





Byrnes totaled 217 points in earning the top place in the impressive field of 34 teams. Rock Hill scored 201 points. Chester finished sixth with 123.5 points, South Pointe was eighth with 119 points, and Nation Ford earned the 10th spot with 108.5 points. York was 15th with 80.5 points, Clover came home 21st with 56 points, and Northwestern finished 24th with 51.5 points.

Rock Hill had the most first place finishes in the two-day event with four. Danny Love (120), Andrew Simpson (132), Bailey Wilkins (138), and Devon Rice (285) all claimed titles for the Bearcats. Wilkins was named MVP in the lightweight division, which runs from the 106 thru the 145 weight class. Clover’s Ryan Jones (145) and York’s Kaleem Heard (113) were the other area wrestlers to win championships.

Chester had two runner-up finishes. Terrence Mills (170) and Teddy Murphy (220) both finished second in their weight classes. Luke Rumfelt (120) of York, Isaac Ekanem (182) from South Pointe, and Dylan Tindall (132) of Nation Ford also claimed second place finishes.

Three area participants finishes third in their classification. They were Dax Stegall (126) from Nation Ford, Shemar Washington (145) from Northwestern, and Michael Ramirez (152) from Rock Hill. Four other wrestlers finished fourth. They were Spencer Cox (106) and Matthew Belk (138) from South Pointe, and Ly Terrence Mills (160) and Antwan Patton (182) from Chester.

Rock Hill’s Alex English (170) and Garrett Pittman (220) both earned fifth place. Chester’s Joel Jones (120) was also fifth as was Solomon Moore (106) and Jacob Moore (145) from Nation Ford.

Cole Arrington (126) and Jake Morgan (285) from South Pointe both finished sixth. Northwestern’s Teddy Mauney (160) also finished sixth.

Bryson Perdue (170) from Nation Ford, Zach Blanchard (285) from Clover, and Tim Dunbar (220) from South Pointe were seventh. Reed Spillman (113) from Nation Ford, Pearson Border (132) of South Pointe, and Trevor Lucente (182) from York were eighth.

Indian Land wins Pirate Duals





The Indian Land Warriors won five matches and claimed first place in the Pirate Duals on Saturday.

The Warriors routed Forestview 64-3, topped Porter Ridge 38-20, defeated Anson 62-15, beat Butler 55-21, and toppled East Mecklenburg in claiming first place.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Nation Ford 63, York Prep 30

The Nation Ford Falcons routed the York Prep Patriots 63-30 in a non-region game at Nation Ford Friday night.

The Falcons sprinted to a 19-7 lead after one period and increased it to 31-16 at halftime. They were in front 55-25 after three quarters and coasted from there for the victory.

Zeb Graham led the Falcons with 16 points. Shaman Alston added 15 and Malik Bryant chipped in a dozen. Derrick Barksdale led the Patriots with 12 points. Nation Ford is 13-3 overall the year, while York Prep drops to 5-12 on the year.

Spartanburg 65, Northwestern 61

Spartanburg edged the Northwestern Trojans 65-61 in a non-region game at Spartanburg Friday night. Northwestern is 12-2 on the year.

Clover splits a pair

The Clover Blue Eagles split a pair of non-region games last week.

The Blue Eagles lost to Bluffton 53-50 on Thursday afternoon, but rebounded behind 22 points from Markus Nastase to claim a 72-58 victory over Hilton Head on Friday night. Clover is 11-5 overall on the year.

Chester 84, Indian Land 67

The Chester Cyclones toppled the Indian Land Warriors 84-67 in a Region 4-3A game at Chester Friday night. Chester is 4-8 overall and 1-0 in the region. Indian Land is 2-9 in all games and 0-1 in region play.

Ridge View 71, South Pointe 34

Ridge View topped the South Pointe Stallions 71-34 in a Region 3-4A game at Ridge View Friday night. South Pointe is 2-11 overall and 0-1 in the region.

Lancaster 70, York 48

The Lancaster Bruins toppled the York Cougars 70-48 in a Region 3-4A game at York Friday night.

Lancaster led 23-13 after one period and upped it to 40-26 at halftime, coasting from there for the win. The Bruins are 5-6 in all games and 1-0 in the region. York is 1-12 overall and 0-1 in the region.

Lewisville 59, Great Falls 54

The Lewisville Lions edged the Great Falls Red Devils 59-54 in a non-region game at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte last Wednesday.

Great Falls established a 21-11 lead after one period, but Lewisville charged back in the second quarter and tied the game in the final minute of the half. Demetric Hardin’s three-point goal in the final seconds gave the Lions a 31-28 lead at intermission.

The teams played to a 10-10 tie in the third period, before the Lions outscored the Red Devils 18-17 in the final quarter to hold on for the win and even the series between the two teams for the year.

Lewisville is 7-7 overall, while Great Falls is 7-3 in all games.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Clover wins twice

The Clover Blue Eagles won a pair of non-region contests last week.

They topped Bluffton 47-31 on Thursday afternoon and followed on Friday night with a 53-31 decision over Hilton Head.

Aylesha Wade led the Blue Eagles in scoring in both games. Clover is 12-5 overall.

South Pointe 49, Ridge View 37

The South Pointe Stallions defeated Ridge View in a Region 3-4A contest at Ridge View Friday night. South Pointe is 13-3 overall and 1-0 in region play.

Nation Ford 70, York Prep 39

The Nation Ford Falcons crushed the York Prep Patriots 70-39 in a non-region game at Nation Ford Friday night.

Kelci Adams led the Falcons with 20 points. Amiah Lindsey added 17 to the winning effort. Nation Ford is 11-5 overall on the year, while York Prep is 5-8.

Spartanburg 63, Northwestern 31

Spartanburg toppled the Northwestern Trojans 63-31 in a non-region contest at Spartanburg Friday night.

Spartanburg jumped to a 12-2 lead after one period and never looked back. They led 30-17 at halftime and 50-22 at the end of the third quarter. Northwestern is 4-9 overall on the year.

Lancaster 43, York 37

The Lancaster Bruins topped the York Cougars 43-37 in a Region 3-4A game at York Friday night. Lancaster is 5-4 overall and 1-0 in the region. York is 2-12 in all games and 0-1 in region play.

Rock Hill drops two

The Rock Hill Bearcats dropped a pair of games in the She Got Game Tournament in Atlanta over the weekend.

The Bearcats lost to Trinity Christian from Texas in the opening round by a score of 69-38. They dropped a 59-33 decision to Spruce Creek from Florida on the second day of play. Amyra Wise was the leading scorer for Rock Hill in the second game with 12 points.

Rock Hill is 6-6 overall on the year.

Indian Land 61, Chester 34

The Indian Land Warriors routed the Chester Cyclones 61-34 in a Region 4-3A game at Chester Friday night. The Warriors are 1-13 in all games and 1-0 in the region. Chester is 1-13 overall and 0-1 in region play.

Lewisville 25, Great Falls 14

The Lewisville Lions defeated the Great Falls Red Devils 25-14 in a non-region game at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte last Wednesday afternoon.

Great Falls took a 6-5 lead after one period, but Lewisville rebounded for a 13-11 advantage at halftime. Lewisville led 16-12 after three quarters. They pulled away in the final session for the win.

Amber Bass led the Lions with 15 points and 16 rebounds. Allie Keels added six points and hauled down 17 rebounds. Lewisville is 5-3 overall, while the Red Devils have not won in eleven games.

Cuthbertson 41, Nation Ford 36

Cuthbertson registered a 41-36 comeback victory over the Nation Ford Falcons Wednesday night at Nation Ford.

Nation Ford raced to a 19-7 lead after one period, but Cuthbertson cut the deficit to 21-11 at intermission and 27-25 after three quarters. They outscored the Falcons 16-9 in the final eight minutes to complete the comeback victory.