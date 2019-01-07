After winning $1 million jackpot, SC man asks if he’s ‘still asleep,’ lottery says

A Low Country man said he had a feeling he should buy a lottery ticket on New Year’s Day, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

His premonition paid off — in a big way.

He won a $1 million jackpot with a Mega Millions ticket he bought on Jan. 1, the S.C. Lottery reported.

After reading the newspaper and seeing the winning numbers — 34, 44, 57, 62 and 70, with the Megaball 14 — the Moncks Corner man said he wondered “Am I still asleep?” according to the S.C. Lottery.

To confirm his ticket matched the winning numbers, he asked his wife to help him compare what they were reading, per the S.C. Lottery. The first five numbers were a match.

“I called the Lottery next,” said the man, who told the S.C. Lottery he “had a feeling he should get up and go buy a Mega Millions ticket.”

“I was surprised when he left the house to go buy a ticket,” his wife told lottery officials, who said if her husband bought the Megaplier for an additional dollar, the prize would have been $4 million. “I’m fine with $1 million,” the woman said.

Her husband said he’ll spend the extra money the next time he plays Mega Millions, according to the S.C. Lottery.

The couple were not the only winners, the Moncks Corner Circle K that sold the winning ticket will be rewarded with a $10,000 commission.

The odds of winning $1 million are 1 in 12,607,306, according to the lottery.

South Carolina is one of seven states that allows lottery winners to remain anonymous, ABC News reported. Delaware, Kansas, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio and Texas also allow winners to keep their identities secret.