23 York County vehicle break-ins reported in Lake Wylie, York, Rock Hill areas

Police in York County are again reminding people to lock vehicles at home after at least 23 cars were discovered broken into Sunday night and Monday, deputies said.

Of the 23 incidents reported so far, all but one involved unlocked vehicles, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s a new year, but the message is the same,” Faris said. “People need to lock their vehicles at night, even if the cars are in their own driveway. And they should always take valuables inside.”

Officers responded to several areas for the most recent rash of break-ins, but many were reported in the Autumn Cove area near Lake Wylie, Faris said.

Other incidents were reported in the Tradewinds neighborhood near York and off Hopewell Road close to Rock Hill.

Items stolen included one gun, a television set that was inside a vehicle, an iPad and other electronics, tools, purses, wallets and cash, Faris said.

In 2017 and 2018, the sheriff’s office started a “Lock it or Lose it” campaign using daily Facebook and Twitter social media posts to remind people about the dangers of unlocked vehicles.

Recent break-ins also included a set of 30 incidents on Christmas Day in the city of Rock Hill.