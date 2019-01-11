‘Can I join the beer caucus now?’ SC Rep. Joe Cunningham stopped at House with 6-pack

South Carolina Rep. Joe Cunningham was stopped while trying to make his way to the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives Friday while carrying a prohibited object.
According to Tweets from the Palmetto State Rep., Cunningham was turned around when he was spotted with a six-pack of Lowcountry beer in hand.
“It’s Friday too,” the freshman lawmaker said after being stopped, according to a Tweet from Politico reporter Laura Barrón-López.
The Charleston Democrat was trying to bring the local beers to Rep. Peter DeFazio of Oregon, according to Cunningham’s Tweet.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“Making friends when you’re a freshman is hard, and I thought I’d grease the skids with some Lowcountry beer,” Cunningham tweeted. “Thankfully @RepPeterDeFazio got it in the end! Can I join the beer caucus now?”
The House does host a Small Brewers Caucus, which includes 234 members, according to the Brewers Association website. South Carolina Reps. Joe Wilson and Tom Rice are already a part of the caucus.
Barrón-López later Tweeted a photo of DeFazio toting around the 6-pack.
By about 2:15 p.m. Friday, someone had added the beer debacle to Cunningham’s Wikipedia page.
“On January 11, 2019, Joe Cunningham attempted to bring a 6 pack of beer onto the Congress floor. Twitter lost it,” the page read.
Comments