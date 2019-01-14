Almost a year to the day after he was shot, York County deputy returns to work

AYork County law enforcement officer, wounded in a January 2018 attack by a suspect that left another officer dead, returned to work Monday.

Sgt. Randy Clinton of the York County Sheriff’s Office returned to duty almost a year to the day after he was shot.

Clinton started light duty Monday, said Kevin Tolson, York County Sheriff. Clinton is a K-9 dog handler who has more than 30 years of service at the sheriff’s office.

Tolson welcomed Clinton, whose code number is 504, back to work over the police radio on Monday.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Clinton was shot in the leg and hip by Christian McCall near York on Jan. 16, 2018.

Det. Mike Doty of the sheriff’s office was killed by McCall, police and prosecutors said.

Sheriff’s office Sgt. Buddy Brown was wounded by McCall and Sgt. Kyle Cummings of the York Police Department was also shot. Cummings was wounded by fire from another officer during the gunfight with McCall, police and prosecutors said.

McCall is serving life in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty in May. McCall pleaded guilty to murder in the death of Doty. He also pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted murder in the shootings of the three officers, including Clinton.





McCall also pleaded guilty to domestic violence and weapons charges after he beat up his wife and used an assault rifle to shoot the police.

Cummings and Brown returned to work in 2018.

Clinton, who works with a dog named Gabby, supervised the sheriff’s office K-9 team before he was injured.

He has received several commendations over his career. Most recently he was awarded a citation from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in 2018 for finding the body of a slain Uber driver in York County in 2017.

The sheriff’s office is releasing a three-part video about the shooting starting on Tuesday.

Check back for updates.