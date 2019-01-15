Lancaster felon out of prison inappropriately touched children. He is going back

A Lancaster repeat felon who touched two children after being released from prison is heading back after being slapped with a new seven-year sentence for assault, prosecutors said.

Laurkeia “Magoo” Montgomery also will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Montgomery, 37, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree assault and battery Monday before a trial on the charges was scheduled to start, according to court and police officials. Visiting Circuit Court Judge Doyet Early also ordered that Montgomery register as a sex offender after his release from prison, records show.

Montgomery admitted to non-consensual touching of the private parts of two young children, according to prosecutors from the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.

Montgomery also goes by the first name Larkeda and the alias nickname “Magoo,” South Carolina and federal court records show.

He was arrested in May 2017 by special operations officers with the Lancaster Police Department for the sexual acts against the children, said Scott Grant, Lancaster police chief. Montgomery had been denied bond since his arrest.

Montgomery had been out of prison for about six months at the time of his 2017 arrest, after serving nine years in federal prison for gun and ammunition charges, records show. He was on federal probation at the time of his arrest in 2017.

Besides the federal conviction, Montgomery has previous convictions in Lancaster for grand larceny in 2000, and for robbery, assault with intent to kill, burglary and weapons in 2005.