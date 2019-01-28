Rock Hill robber beat, shot at senior citizen after taking his gun, police say

A Rock Hill senior citizen was shot at with his own gun Sunday by a suspect who took the weapon after hitting the man in the head, police said.

The suspect, who has been out of jail less than a month, was later caught and arrested.

Maurice Kentrell Hunt, 19, of Rock Hill, is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of a gun during a violent crime and illegal weapon possession, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department. Hunt was found in the 1300 block of Coronet Court and taken into custody after a foot chase, Bollinger said.

Police found the victim’s handgun on Hunt when he was arrested.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. on Eastwood Drive.

The name of the victim has not been released. His condition is unclear.

The victim was not hit by any of the gunfire. Hunt is accused of firing several shots at the victim, who was stunned when Hunt hit him, knocked him down, took the gun and shot at him.

The victim, 72, had a legal concealed carry permit and retrieved the gun from his vehicle after seeing Hunt acting violent at a nearby home while the victim was working on a car, Bollinger said.

After the victim got his gun, Hunt disarmed the victim and hit the man in the head, Bollinger said. Hunt then fired several shots at the victim before fleeing.

Hunt was released from the York County jail on Jan. 8, after pleading guilty to drug charges and damaging the York County jail while in custody. He was sentenced to 18 months of probation for the damage to the jail, with a 90-day sentence suspended, South Carolina court records show.

Hunt is being held without bond on the attempted murder and other charges from Sunday’s beating and shooting.



