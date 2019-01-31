Why so many cops near PMC in Rock Hill? Gunshot victim drove self to ER, police say

A large police presence was at a Rock Hill hospital Thursday afternoon because a gunshot victim drove himself to the emergency room, police said.
The shooting did not happen on the Piedmont Medical Center campus, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.
There was a large number of officers and police vehicles at the Herlong Avenue hospital because police had to make sure the area was safe with a gunshot victim being brought in, Bollinger said.
Officers also had to make sure the vehicle was secured for processing by crime scene technicians and forensics officers who were on scene. Detectives and others also were there to handle the victim and begin the investigation into the shooting, he said.
No hospital employees, patients or anyone else in the area was in danger, Bollinger said.
The person who was shot drove himself to the hospital and did not suffer life-threatening injuries, Bollinger said.
The investigation into the shooting is continuing.
