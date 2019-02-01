Hungry for barbecue? 61st annual Lesslie fire department sale is today, Saturday

The annual Lesslie Volunteer Fire Department barbecue fundraiser is Friday and Saturday.

The 61st annual barbecue and bake sale will be 11 a.m.-8 p.m. today and 11 a.m. until sold out Saturday at Lesslie Fire Station No. 1, 3191 Lesslie Highway, Rock Hill. Plates are $8; sandwiches, $4, pounds (limited supply), $9. Delivery is available for 10 or more plate orders. Call 803-324-0828 for orders. Cash or check only.

All the money is used for firefighting equipment.

“We depend on this event to be able to help people,” lifelong Lesslie VFD member John Boyd said at the 2018 event.

The event is York County’s largest and oldest. The rear of the main station is a concrete block building built just to hold the massive cookers used each year.

Lesslie is located southeast of Rock Hill. Its fire district serves more than 20,000 people and stretches from the Rock Hill city limits to the Catawba River on the east and Chester County to the south.