Rock Hill teen charged after Lancaster girl ‘intentionally’ shot, police say

A Rock Hill teen has been charged with attempted murder in the intentional shooting of a Lancaster girl, police said

Draevious Jakeim Mingo, 16, also is charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, police and South Carolina court records show. He is charged as an adult, and could face as much as 35 years in prison if convicted.

Rock Hill police took Mingo into custody after Lancaster Police Department officers received warrants for Mingo’s arrest, said Scott Grant, Lancaster Police Department chief.

The victim, a juvenile teen, remains at a hospital and is recovering, police said. She was shot at a home on French Street in Lancaster around 9 p.m. on Jan. 26.

Police believe Mingo had the gun used in the shooting and brought it to the home, Grant said.

Mingo lives in Rock Hill, but used to live in Lancaster, Grant said.

“It looks like it was his gun, and he brought it to the home,” Grant said.

A group of teens were unsupervised at the time the girl was shot, according to police.

The relationship between Mingo and the victim has not been released.

The shooting was initially considered negligent, but the investigation over several days led police to charge Mingo with intentionally shooting the girl.





“Investigators followed their instincts, and finally uncovered the truth,” Grant said.

No one else has been charged in the shooting, but the investigation remains ongoing, Grant said.

Mingo is in S.C. Department of Justice detention.