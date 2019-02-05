3 jump counter, beat Rock Hill restaurant employee until ‘covered in blood,’ cops say

A McDonald’s restaurant employee in Rock Hill was attacked by three men who jumped the counter and beat him bloody as other employees tried to stop the fracas, police said.

The male employee at the restaurant on East Main Street was covered in blood when found by police after the attack around 8 p.m. Monday, according to a Rock Hill Police Department incident report. The victim had several cuts to his face and head.





No arrests have been made as officers try to determine the suspects involved, said Rock Hill police Capt. Mark Bollinger.





The case is being investigated as an assault and battery by a mob, Bollinger said.

The beating was captured on restaurant surveillance video. The video shows the three men going behind the counter and knocking the employee to the ground. The victim was jumped on, then kicked and punched several times, police said.





Police have not released the surveillance video.

Several employees tried to intervene during the attack that lasted about two minutes, police said. Employees and a shift manager at the store confirmed the assault, officers said.