Smell on Rock Hill school bus leads to student marijuana arrest, cops say

A student at a Rock Hill school was charged with having marijuana on a school bus.

Almost four grams of pot was found in a student’s backpack, hidden underneath AXE deodorant in the antiperspirant container, according to a police report.

The male student at South Pointe High School was charged as a juvenile with possession of marijuana, said Rock Hill Police Department Capt. Mark Bollinger. The student’s identity and age was not released.

Police were called to the school Monday around 4 p.m. when school officials noticed the smell of marijuana on the bus, police said.

The student who was charged was sitting in the back of the bus and had the drug in his school book bag, police said.

It also appears that the student may have had the drugs at school during the day Monday. The student told police he got the drugs from a friend before getting on the bus in the morning, officers said.