High school roundup: as region play draws to a close, who won Tuesday night games?

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Northwestern 78, Fort Mill 74
The Northwestern Trojans edged the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 78-74 in a Region 3-5A battle at Fort Mill Tuesday night.
The Trojans led 23-17 after one period, but the Yellow Jackets cut the deficit to 32-31 at halftime. A strong third stanza gave Northwestern a 61-48 lead. Fort Mill charged back in the fourth period, but Northwestern held on for the big region win.
Mason Grigg led the Trojans with 18 points. Zay Martin added 15 and Ashton Parker scored 13. Ger’Cari Caldwell tossed in 12 to support the winning effort. Jacobi Wright led the Jackets with a game-high 27 points. Keyan Mims added 16 and Will Ross scored 12. Carson Morton added 10 to the Fort Mill offense.
Northwestern improved to 19-5 overall and 4-3 in region play. Fort Mill fell to 20-4 in all games and 5-2 in the region.
Rock Hill 71, Clover 70
The Rock Hill Bearcats nipped the Clover Blue Eagles 71-70 in a Region 3-5A game at Clover Tuesday night.
Rock Hill led 20-11 after one period and 38-29 at intermission. The ‘Cats increased the lead to 55-38 after three quarters. Clover regrouped in the fourth period and stormed back into the game. Their effort fell just short as Rock Hill held on down the stretch.
Rock Hill is 11-11 overall and 2-5 in the region. Clover fell to 12-13 in all games and 0-8 in region play.
Westwood 63, South Pointe 45
Westwood toppled South Pointe 63-45 in a Region 3-4A game at Westwood Tuesday night. South Pointe fell to 8-15 overall and 5-4 in region play.
Chester 82, Fairfield Central 60
The Chester Cyclones defeated Fairfield Central 82-60 in a Region 4-3A contest at Fairfield Central Tuesday night. Chester is 9-10 overall and 6-2 in the region.
Camden 68, Indian Land 61
Camden edged the Indian Land Warriors 68-61 in a Region 4-3A game at Camden Tuesday night. Indian Land is 4-15 overall and 1-6 in the region.
Lewisville 70, North Central 60
The Lewisville Lions topped North Central 70-60 in a Region 4-2A game at Richburg Tuesday night.
The Lions took a slim 28-24 lead at halftime, and pulled away down the stretch for the victory. Demetric Hardin led Lewisville with 30 points. Jadakiss Talford added 15 to the winning cause and crossed the 1,000 point mark for his career.
Lewisville is 15-10 in all games and 7-4 in region action.
Great Falls 69, McBee 57
The Great Falls Red Devils topped McBee 69-57 in a Region 2A game at Great Falls Tuesday night. Great Falls led 39-22 at halftime as they cruised to another region win. The Red Devils are 16-3 overall and 7-0 in the region.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Fort Mill 48, Northwestern 12
The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets blistered the Northwestern Trojans 48-12 in a Region 3-5A contest at Fort Mill Tuesday night.
The Yellow Jackets took a 27-4 lead at halftime en route to the one-sided victory. By the end of the third period, they were in front 43-6.
Calli Wells led Fort Mill with 15 points. The Yellow Jackets, who broke a three game losing streak, improved to 15-9 in all games and 2-5 in region play. Northwestern dropped to 4-16 in all games and 0-7 in region action.
Clover 59, Rock Hill 54
The Clover Blue Eagles edged the Rock Hill Bearcats 59-54 in a Region 3-5A game at Clover Tuesday night.
Rock Hill took a 17-13 lead after one period, but Clover charged back for a 34-25 lead at intermission. Rock Hill closed the deficit in the second half, but the Blue Eagles held on for the win.
Clover improved to 19-7 overall and 6-2 in the region. They finished second in the region. Rock Hill dropped to 10-13 in all games and 3-4 in region play.
Westwood 73, South Pointe 55
Westwood upended the South Pointe Stallions 73-55 in a Region 3-4A showdown at Westwood Tuesday night.
Westwood led 29-28 at halftime, but increased it to 50-41 after three periods, and added to the lead as the fourth quarter moved along.
South Pointe and Westwood split their two meetings in region play. The Stallions are 22-4 overall and 8-1 in the region. They are tied for first in the region with the Redhawks.
Lewisville 57, North Central 52
The Lewisville Lions celebrated senior night with a 57-52 win over North Central in a Region 4-2A game at Richburg.
North Central led 11-10 after one quarter, but Lewisville led 25-24 at halftime. When the third period was complete, the Lions were up 38-34, and they hung on down the stretch for the victory, which avenged an earlier defeat at North Central by 27 points.
Amber Bass was spectacular in the win. She scored 34 points, hauled down 20 rebounds, and blocked three shots. Allie Keels and Kaitlyn Fosse both contributed seven points and four rebounds to the winning effort.
The Lions are 7-10 overall and 3-8 in the region.
Nation Ford 69, Arborbrook 29
The Nation Ford Falcons ripped Arborbrook 69-29 in a non-region contest Tuesday night. The Falcons improved to 20-5 overall with the win.
Ridge View 74, York 37
Ridge View routed the York Cougars 74-37 in a Region 3-4A contest at Ridge View Tuesday night. York dropped to 3-19 in all games and 1-8 in region action.
Fairfield Central 60, Chester 20
Fairfield Central toppled the Chester Cyclones 60-20 in a Region 4-3A contest at Fairfield Central Tuesday night. The Cyclones are 1-21 in all games and 0-8 in the region.
Camden 51, Indian Land 38
Camden defeated the Indian Land Warriors 51-38 in a Region 4-3A game at Camden Tuesday night.
The Warriors took a 20-8 lead after one quarter, but Camden cut the deficit to 27-24 at halftime. After a solid third period, Camden was in front 38-31, and they pulled away in the final eight minutes for the win. Indian Land is 3-19 overall and 2-7 in region action.
