What’s to become of haunting new shipwreck lodged in sands off NC’s Outer Banks?

Visitors to Cape Hatteras National Seashore this week have been given a concrete reminder of why the coast off North Carolina is called the “Graveyard of the Atlantic.”

Locked in the sand off Cape Point is the haunting mast-like rigging of the trawler Big John, which mysteriously flipped over Monday and broke apart, spreading hazardous wreckage debris for a mile. Three crewman survived.

The debris on the beach has been removed, but the tough-to-reach rigging remains offshore days later, looking like the foundered brigantine.

What’s to become of it?

The National Park Service told the Charlotte Observer Friday that it has decided not to leave the wreckage as a curiosity piece for tourists visiting Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

“The remaining parts of this particular shipwreck are scheduled to be removed from the beach by (Friday) afternoon,” Cape Hatteras spokesman Mike Barber told the Observer.

A company out of Beaufort was hired to remove the rigging and take it away.

Barber didn’t say where the wreckage would end up, but the ocean off the Outer Banks is notorious for being a final resting place for more than 2,000 shipwrecks. Bulldozers were being used to haul the wreckage off, according to photos sent from the park service.

In some areas, blockade runners from the Civil War and retired World War II troop transport ships can actually be seen sticking out of the water at low tide.

In others cases, century-old shipwrecks are revealed when storms peal away beach sands, revealing old schooners ships buried underneath.

The “unusually large number of shipwrecks” is due to Cape Hatters’ location at a spot where warm Gulf Stream waters collide with the Arctic Current, explains NCPedia.org. The result is a treacherous spot where sands constantly shift and ships can easily run aground, says the site.

Included in some of the shipwrecks is treasure waiting to be found.

Over the past two years, the shipwreck exploration groups Blue Water Ventures International and Endurance Exploration Group have found hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of gold coins from two wrecks off the Carolinas.

