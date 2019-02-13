Pregnant woman among Rock Hill shooting victims; attacker hit 3 with hammer, cops say

The Rock Hill man who is accused of killing one woman and shooting two others Tuesday also beat two men with a hammer, police say.

One of the women who was shot and survived was pregnant, court documents say.

The woman who died Tuesday after being shot has been identified as Shanijela Shamichael Williams, 20, said Sabrina Gast, York County Coroner.

Williams was deceased when York County deputies arrived at the Leach Road home, Gast said.

Detectives were still working both crime scenes Wednesday.

Heath is in the Mecklenburg County jail, pending extradition to South Carolina to face charges, Faris said.

Deputies with the York County Sheriff’s office have identified five of the six victims of the suspect, Marques Quantez Heath.

Trent Faris, spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said the people who were attacked at the Leach Road home are:

- Bethany Farrar, who was shot in the chest and is in stable condition at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. Farrar was pregnant, according to court documents.

- Herman Leach, Shane Shillinglaw and Sheila Rushing, who were assaulted by Heath with a hammer, Faris said. All three were treated at PMC.

- Laquata Wilson, who was shot at the Farlow Street home, Faris said. Wilson is in critical condition at CMC.

Heath, 35, shot Farrar and the deceased victim at a home on Leach Road around 11 a.m. Tuesday, said Kevin Tolson, York County Sheriff.

Heath then shot a woman at a home on Farlow Street before fleeing to Charlotte, Tolson said.

Heath was arrested in January on charges of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature after he beat the pregnant Farrar at the same Leach Road home where she was shot Tuesday, arrest warrants and police documents show.

Marques showed an “extreme indifference to human life” when he threatened to kill Farrar in January, the arrest warrant from that case states.

“Knowing that the victim is pregnant, the defendant (Heath) continued to physically assault her while she was on the ground, telling her he was going to kill her, and causing visible injury about the head and face,” the warrant states.

Heath, a convicted felon, was out on bond for 15 other charges at the time of the domestic violence arrest in January, including 14 weapons and drug charges. He was given a $10,000 bond after the beating of Farrar In January and was released, court documents show.

Heath was caught by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, following a chase on South Boulevard; police said he was wanted for murder and attempted murder.

