Time’s up for the good weather. Rain is on the way. Here’s what to expect.

Make the most of the sunshine Thursday and Friday, because forecasters say it will be in short supply this weekend and much of next week.
A wet pattern is expected to develop across the eastern United States, as the series of storm systems sweeping into the West Coast off the Pacific Ocean begin crossing the United States. A weak rain system is expected to affect the Rock Hill area Saturday, another possibly on Sunday, and a third system – forecast to be the biggest – next Tuesday and Wednesday.
National Weather Service meteorologists predict 4-5 inches of rain could fall in parts of the Carolinas, including the Rock Hill region, by the middle of the next week.
“There is the potential for moderate to heavy rainfall by Wednesday,” says meteorologist Robbie Munroe, of the National Weather Service’s office in Greer.
No rain is expected in the immediate future.
Sunshine and temperatures in the low 60s Thursday are expected to be followed by partly sunny skies and similar mild conditions Friday.
Then comes the rain Friday night and Saturday morning. A second system is forecast to deliver additional rain, probably light in intensity, Sunday.
Temperatures will be cool later in the weekend, with highs in the lower 50s Sunday. A bit of a break is predicted for Presidents Day, with some sunshine and temperatures back into the upper 50s. But chilly conditions are forecast for Tuesday, with highs in the upper 40s and light rain.
