We’ve canceled the ‘Non Sequitur’ comic strip in The Herald and want you to know why

Beginning next week, The Herald will no longer publish the comic strip “Non Sequitur.
On Feb. 10, cartoonist Wiley Miller included profanity in his strip, aimed at President Trump and written in small letters in the bottom corner of one of the strip’s panels. We apologize to our readers who saw this comment.
Comics are produced by outside vendors and Herald editors don’t review them. Editors at the syndicate that distributes “Non Sequitur” missed the profane comment. We must trust that content creators we work with understand and maintain standards appropriate for our readers. With this comic strip, that trust has been breached.
Beginning this week, readers will see the comic strip “DeFlocked” in place of “Non Sequitur.”
