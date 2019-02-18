Rock Hill woman tells ‘Ellen’ about her hero sister. Then comes the money

A Rock Hill woman who wanted the world to know how much she admires her military veteran sister got her chance Monday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

She and her sister did even better than a story. They won $20,000 in prize money.

Ernetta Caldwell of Rock Hill was part of a team from the show who surprised Caldwell’s sister, Malaysia Harrell, at Harrell’s home in suburban Maryland outside Washington, D.C.

Caldwell had written to Ellen show staffers about how much she admired her sister. Harrell is a social worker for veterans and served people during the recent partial government shutdown, despite being furloughed herself, according to a statement from the show. Harrell also served seven years in the Air Force.

“My sister, she is my hero,” an excited Caldwell told DeGeneres in the clip. The show airs locally on WCCB-TV.

The show team, led by former NFL player Jon Dorenbos, went to Harrell’s home in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, and surprised her as DeGeneres called from the show’s California studio. The show had flown Caldwell to Maryland as part of the surprise.

Then Harrell, with her loving sister right next to her, had to answer questions in a segment called “Dollar$ from Dorenbo$” in order to win the money. Harrell was flawless, knowing who had his beard shaved after the recent Superbowl. It was Julian Edelman of the New England Patriots.

The sisters screamed with joy.

Harell then answered several more questions to get to $10,0000.





The sisters screamed again.

DeGeneres then announced that the company Shutterfly was doubling the amount to $20,000.

Yes, the sisters screamed in joy again.