Indian Land construction worker rescued from Lancaster County hole near NC line

A construction worker in Indian Land near the North Carolina state line was rescued from a 35-foot hole by crews from both Carolinas, officials said.
The incident happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday on the South Carolina side of the state line in the Covington neighborhood, said Russell Rogers, Lancaster County Fire Marshal.
The worker was pulled to safety by rescue workers, Rogers said.
The man was working on a sewer lift station below ground when something fell into the hole and caused the victim to suffer lower body injuries, Rogers said.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Herald
#ReadLocal
The worker could not get out under his own power, so rescue crews went into the hole and pulled the man out, Rogers said.
The victim’s leg was hurt but the injuries are not life-threatening, officials said. The victim’s name and the company he works for have not been released.
The incident is near the border with the Ballantyne area of Charlotte.
Several emergency agencies responded, including Lancaster County Fire and Rescue, Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Pineville, N.C. Fire Department, Charlotte Fire Department, Fort Mill Fire Department, Mecklenburg County Medic and Lancaster County EMS.
Comments