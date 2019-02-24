High school roundup: eight local wrestlers bring home individual state championships

The individual state championships unfolded over the weekend in Anderson, and 28 wrestlers from the area finished in the top-four in their respective divisions.





Eight won the state championship in their individual weight classifications.

The Rock Hill Bearcats had three competitors to win the state title in the 5A classification. Bailey Wilkins won at 138, Michael Ramirez finished first at 152, and Devon Rice was the top performer at 285. Ramirez rallied from a 13-1 score deficit to pin his opponent in the third period.

The South Pointe Stallions and the York Cougars both had two state title winners in the 4A classification. South Pointe’s Spencer Cox won at 106 and the Stallions’ Isaac Ekanem claimed the crown at 182. York’s Kaleem Heard was the top performer at 113, while the Cougars’ Jackson Rumfeldt finished first at 120.

The Indian Land Warriors had one state champion crowned on Saturday in the 3A classification. Markeith Drakeford won the title at 160.

Twenty others from the area also finished in the top four. Their results are listed below:

5A - 120 - 3. Joshua Sturgeon (Fort Mill); 132 - 2. Andrew Simpson (Rock Hill); 152 - 3. Shemar Washington (Northwestern); 285 - 4. Zach Blanchard (Clover).

4A - 113 - 4. Kemoni Reaves (South Pointe); 132 - 3. Pearson Borders (South Pointe); 138 - 2. Matthew Belk (South Pointe); 152 - 2. Savion White (South Pointe); 160 - 2. Eric Mitchell (South Pointe); 285 - 4. Immanuel Bush (Lancaster).

3A -106 - 3. Max Yegge (Indian Land; 113 - 4. Payton Stillwell (Chester); 120 - 3. Solomon Cortez (Indian Land); 126 - 2. Weston Nguyen (Indian Land); 132 - 4. Teddy Yarborough (Indian Land); 145 - 3. Emmanuel Wright (Chester); 152 - 3. Xavier Dreese (Indian Land); 160 - 2. Ly’Terrence Mills (Chester); 170 - 2. Terrence Mills (Chester); 195 - 3. Antwan Patton (Chester).

BASEBALL

Nation Ford wins twice

The Nation Ford Falcons won a pair of games in the first two rounds of the Shipyard Classic in Charleston.

The Falcons edged McBee 1-0 in the first round of play on Friday. Jeffrey Maidhoff pitched a complete game to get the win. He allowed only one hit and struck out nine. Tyler Causey drove in the only run in the game with a single in the third inning.

On Saturday Nation Ford toppled Stratford 4-2 to move to 2-0 on the year.

Fort Mill 19, Swansea 1

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets ripped Swansea 19-1 in the opening round of the Carolina Ale House Tournament Saturday afternoon at Dreher.

The Yellow Jackets are 1-0 on the year.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Clover wins Ostrower tourney in Rock Hill

Persistent rain and cold challenged the organizers of the Bryan Ostrower High School Soccer Showcase, but the tournament was completed anyway at Manchester Meadows and District Three Stadium.

Clover handled James Island in the first semifinal and Nation Ford edged Bishop England 2-1 to send the Blue Eagles and Falcons into the final Sunday afternoon. Graham Stafford’s Clover side prevailed 1-0 thanks to a goal with about five minutes left in the match.

Indian Land, Northwestern, York, Rock Hill and South Pointe were the other local teams that competed in the tournament. Multiple donations were made to Duke University cancer research in honor of Ostrower, a Northwestern graduate who passed away from brain cancer in 2011.

Fort Mill goes 1-2 in Capital City Cup

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets finished 1-2 in the Capital City Cup over the weekend in Columbia.

After edging Irmo 3-2 on Thursday night, the Yellow Jackets dropped a pair of matches on Friday and Saturday.

They lost to River Bluff 2-0 on Friday night and dropped a 3-1 decision to A. C. Flora on Saturday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets are 1-2 on the year.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Fort Mill wins two of three

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets won two of three matches in the Viking Cup at Spring Valley over the weekend.

The Jackets nipped Summerville 1-0 as Katie Philips scored the only goal of the match. Fort Mill also got a 4-2 win over Wade Hampton. After a scoreless tie in regulation, Fort Mill won 4-2 on penalty kicks. The Yellow Jackets lost their third match to Chapin on penalty kicks by a margin of 5-4 after playing to a 1-1 tie in regulation.

Clover wins two of three

The Clover Blue Eagles won two of three matches in the Viking Cup at Spring Valley.

The Blue Eagles routed Fort Dorchester 8-0 in their first contest. After playing to a 2-2 tie in regulation against Riverside they lost 1-0 on penalty kicks. In the third round they walloped Southside Christian 7-0.

Nation Ford wins one of three

The Nation Ford Falcons won one of three matches in the Viking Cup at Spring Valley.

The Falcons opened the tournament with a 3-0 loss to J. L. Mann. In the next round they dropped a 2-1 decision to Ashley Ridge, before finishing the event with a 7-0 win over Indian Land.

Indian Land loses three

The Indian Land Warriors dropped all three matches in the Viking Cup at Spring Valley.

The Warriors lost to White Knoll in the opening game and dropped a 1-0 outcome to Eastside in the second round. They completed the tournament with a 7-0 loss to Nation Ford.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Fort Mill splits a pair

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets split a pair of lacrosse matches over the weekend.

On Friday night the Yellow Jackets crushed Byrnes 18-3 in a non-region region contest at Fort Mill. On Saturday afternoon they dropped a 9-7 decision to A. C. Flora in another non-region contest at A. F. Flora.

Fort Mill is now 2-1 on the year.