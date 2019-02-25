Rock Hill felon charged after police seize gun, pot, Fentanyl, steroids, police say

A Rock Hill man faces felony drug and weapon charges after police found illegal steroids, marijuana, illegal narcotics and a gun, police said.

Mark Hunter Gordon, 34, was booked Saturday after police seized three pounds of marijuana, about 500 Fentanyl opioid pills, steroids, more than 600 Xanax pills, Ecstasy, cocaine and more than 300 grams of hash oil from Hunter’s Deas Street home, said Marvin Brown, commander of the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit.

The street value for all the drugs found is about $20,000, Brown said.

Police also seized a .38-caliber handgun, according to police reports.

Police received a search warrant for Hunter’s house, after a traffic stop where drugs were also found, Brown said.

Gordon faces 16 charges, police and court records show, including several proximity drug charges related to the seizure at the house near Rock Hill’s Cherry Park. He also faces a charge of being a felon in possession of a gun.

Gordon has previous felony convictions for carjacking and armed robbery, according to police and court records. In 2006, Gordon was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty.

Under South Carolina and federal law, Gordon is banned from possessing a weapon because of his previous felony convictions.

Gordon was released from the York County Detention Center Sunday after posting an $80,000 bond, jail records show.