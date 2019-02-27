High school roundup: 2019 spring sports are underway, check out the early results

Baseball

Northwestern baseball splits a pair

The Northwestern Trojans split a pair of games in the Gaffney Tournament on Tuesday.

The Trojans lost to Chapman 4-2 in the first game. Chapman scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to break a 2-2 tie and hang on for the win. Joel Haney led Northwestern with three hits and one RBI. Dustin Noller added a hit and drove in one run for the Trojans.

In the second contest Northwestern nipped Gaffney 1-0. Noller and Will Rushing combined for the shutout. Noller tossed four innings and struck out four to pick up the win. Rushing added two more scoreless frames and recorded a pair of strikeouts.

Northwestern manged only three hits, but made the most of them They scored the winning run in the bottom of third inning.

The Trojans are 1-1 on the year.

Clover goes 3-0 in Hub City

The Clover Blue Eagles won all three games and claimed the championship in the Hub City Classic earlier in the week.

On Monday the Blue Eagles topped Union County 5-0. On Tuesday they edged Fox Creek 6-5, and then beat Broome 9-5 in the title contest.

Dom Campo got the win in relief in the championship game. He tossed four innings in relief and allowed only one hit. Hunter Fryzowicz, Kolby Crepeau, and Will Van Scoyoc each drove in a pair of runs for the Blue Eagles.

Clover is 3-0 on the year.

Lancaster splits two games

The Lancaster Bruins split the first two games in the Comporium Tournament earlier in the week.

They lost to Pageland Central 8-4 on Monday. Pageland Central used a five-run third inning to take a 6-3 and the Bruins could not recover. On Tuesday the Bruins pounded the Chester Cyclones 11-4.

Lancaster is 1-1 on the year, while Chester is 0-1.

York wins twice

The York Cougars won a pair of games on Monday in the Gaffney Tournament.

The Cougars opened with a 1-0 victory over Blacksburg. York got the only run of the game in the fourth when Nick Clayton doubled and scored on a single by Hunter Parks, who led the Cougars with three hits. Nick Clayton got the win. He pitched six innings and struck out 11.

York collected a dozen hits and routed the York Prep Patriots 17-5 in the second game. They scored three times in both the first and second frames on the way to the one-sided win. Dylan Smoak led York with two hits and three RBI. Anderson Fulk added a pair of hits to the winning effort, and Clayton and Ashton Shannon both drove in two runs.

The Cougars are 2-0 on the year. York Prep is 0-1.

Fort Mill 7, Dreher 2

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets toppled Dreher 7-2 in the second round of the Carolina Ale House Tournament at Dreher Monday night.

The Yellow Jackets scored three times in the fifth inning to take a 6-2 lead. J. T. Marr and Connor Manco each had a pair of hits for Fort Mill. Marr drove in two runs, while Manco knocked in one.

The Yellow Jackets are 2-0 on the year.

Nation Ford finishes 2-2 at Shipyard

The Nation Ford Falcons completed the Shipyard Classic in Charleston over the weekend with a record of 2-2.

The Falcons won their first two games before falling to the Indian Land Warriors 8-3 in their third outing. In their final game they lost 11-1 to Byrnes. The Falcons fell behind 6-0 after the second frame and never recovered.

Indian Land goes 1-3 in Shipyard

The Indian Land Warriors finished 1-3 in the Shipyard Classic in Charleston over the weekend.

The Warriors lost to Stratford, Byrnes and McBee in their first three games, but picked up a win over the Nation Ford Falcons in their final contest in the three-day event.

Indian Land managed only four hits in that victory. They scored four times in the top of the seventh inning to take an 8-3 lead and put the game away. Kyle Raynor had a pair of hits and drove in one run for the Warriors. Jay Hildreth drove in a pair of runs for Indian Land. Roman Edwards pitched a complete game and struck out eight in recording the win.

BOYS’ SOCCER

A. C. Flora 3, Rock Hill 2

A. C. Flora edged the Rock Hill Bearcats 3-2 in a non-region match at Rock Hill Tuesday night.

A. C. Flora outscored the Bearcats 5-4 in penalty kicks after the two teams tied 2-2 after regulation and a pair of overtime sessions. Challen Stowe gave Rock Hill a 1-0 lead, but Flora countered with two goals for a 2-1 halftime advantage. Robert Marin tied the count at 2-2 with 15 minutes remaining in regulation.

Rock Hill is 2-2-1 on the year.

Fort Mill 5, Chapin 1

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets toppled Chapin 5-1 in a non-region match at Fort Mill Tuesday night.

Darian Jarrell got the Yellow Jackets going with his first goal of the contest. Ryan Lynch added a pair of goals in the first half for a 3-0 lead. Jarrell got his second goal in the second half, and Noah Shirley completed the Fort Mill scoring before Chapin scored late in the match.

The Yellow Jackets are 2-2 on the year.

Clover 4, South Pointe 0

The Clover Blue Eagles topped the South Pointe Stallions 4-0 in a non-region match at Clover Tuesday night.

The Blue Eagles improved to 6-0 on the year. They got five wins this past weekend as they claimed the Bryan Ostrower Showcase title at Manchester Meadows with a 1-0 victory over Nation Ford in the championship game.

Rock Hill 3, Boiling Springs 0

The Rock Hill Bearcats defeated Boiling Springs 3-0 in a non-region match at Rock Hill Monday night.

Hayden Jordan’s goal gave Rock Hill a 1-0 lead at halftime. Philip Browne’s goal early in the second half put Rock Hill in front 2-0. Challen Stowe’s penalty kick concluded the scoring.

York 4, Union County 2

The York Cougars toppled Union County 4-2 in a non-region match at Union Monday night.

Adal Santos-Nava led the Cougars with two goals. Mitchell Lane and Max Haynes added one goal each to the winning effort

York is 1-3 on the year.

Lancaster 7, Chester 0

The Lancaster Bruins took a 4-0 lead at halftime and defeated the Chester Cyclones 7-0 in a non-region match at Lancaster Monday night.

The Bruins are 1-0 on the year, while Chester drops to 0-2 on the season.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Providence Day 7, Nation Ford 1

Providence Day defeated the Nation Ford Falcons 7-1 in a non-region match at Providence Day Tuesday night.

Providence Day built a 5-0 lead at halftime and cruised from there for the win.

Nation Ford is 1-3 on the year.

York 7, Union County 0

The York Cougars routed Union County in a non-region match at York Monday night.

Mercedes Beasley led the way for York with a pair of goals. Estefania Amezcua Barrientos , Sarah Johnson, Kat Spires, Julia Fitzpatrick, and Luz Amezcua added one goal each to the one-sided victory.

The Cougars are 1-2-1 on the year.

Gaffney 7, Chester 0

Gaffney took a 4-0- lead at halftime and routed the Chester Cyclones 7-0 in a non-region match at Gaffney Monday night.

The Cyclones are 0-1 on the year.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Clover 8, River Bluff 6

The Clover Blue Eagles defeated River Bluff 8-6 in a non-region contest at River Bluff Monday night.

The Blue Eagles are 1-1 on the year.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Clover 16, Dorman 4

The Clover Blue Eagles routed Dorman 16-4 in a non-region game at Dorman Monday night.

The Blue Eagles are 1-0 on the year.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

3-5A All-Region team announced.

The Region 3-5A All-Region team has been selected and Nation Ford’s Zeb Graham headlines this year’s team.

Graham was chosen as the Player of the Year in the region, and he is at the top of an outstanding 13-man unit.

Nation Ford also placed Shaman Alston, Malik Bryant, and Khydarius Smith on the team. Northwestern’s trio of Zay Martin, Mason Grigg, and Ashton Parker were also picked for the team. Jacobi Wright, Keyan Mins, and Carson Morton, all of Fort Mill also were tabbed for the team. Clover placed Heze Massey and Markus Nastase on this year’s team, and Saiveon Williams of Rock Hill completed the unit.

Northwestern’s John Bramlett was named as the Coach of the Year in the region.

TRACK AND FIELD

Rock Hill sweeps meet

The Rock Hill Bearcats swept the Y. C. Winborn Classic this past Saturday at Rock Hill.

The Rock Hill girls scored 201 points to outdistance second place Nation Ford, which had 197. Clover was third with 42 and Riverwalk Academy rounded out the competition with 12 points.

The Bearcat boys piled up 223 points to claim first place. Nation Ford (166), Clover (26), and Riverwalk (16) completed the field.

Individual Winners

GIRLS

100 - Tierra Frasier (RH) 12.45; 200 -Tierra Frasier (RH) 26.01; 400 - Jada Jones (RH) 1:00.95; 800 - Ansley Archuletta (NF) 2:37.25; 1600 - Katie Pou (NF) 5:23.62; 3200 - Morgan Warner (NF) 12:05.72; 100H - Emma Johnson (C) 16.45; 400H - Niyanne Anderson (C) - 1:16.73; 4x100 Relay - Rock Hill 51.8; 4x400 Relay - Nation Ford 4:19.70; 4x800 Relay - Nation Ford 10:18.88; High Jump - Camryn Lorick (NF) 5-01; Long Jump - Jasmine Hope (NF) 15-10; Discus - Bryanna Patten (RH) 86-10; Shot Put - Bryanna Patten (RH) 28-11.

BOYS

100 - Simeon Richardson (RH) 11.39; 200 - Simeon Richardson (RH) 22.91; 400 - Simeon Richardson (RH) 54.38; 800 - Connor Hassing (NF) 2:07.61; 1600 - John-Paul Nosacka (St. Annes) 5:06.71; 3200 - Connor O’Flynn (NF) 10:54.37; 110H - Dion Livingston (RH) 16.34; 400H - Dion Livingston (RH) 1:03.16; 4x100 Relay - Rock Hill (44.88); 4x400 Relay -Nation Ford 3:48.08; 4x800 Relay - Rock Hill 9:59.65; High Jump -Eliel Cuesta (RH) 6-02; Long Jump - Jason Pugh (NF) 18-01.5; Discus - Donovan Freeman (RH) 99-02; Shot Put - Isiah Farmer (C) 44-07.

COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS

Four York Prep standouts sign letters of intent

Four athletes signed college scholarships at the school on Monday morning. Two will play baseball, while one will participate in soccer and the other in volleyball at the next level.

Andrew Williams will play baseball at Limestone. Williams played both middle school and high school baseball at York Prep and will complete his career this spring. He has also participated in basketball and cross country.

Jaycob Manley will play baseball at Methodist College. This spring will be his fourth season on the varsity baseball team. He has also participated in travel baseball for several seasons.

Dylan Faile will play soccer at USC-Lancaster. Failed played both middle school and high school soccer at York Prep. He also played club soccer for several seasons.

Katelyn Young signed to play volleyball at Randolph-Macon College. She played volleyball at York Prep for five years, with the last two being on the varsity squad.