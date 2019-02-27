2 male victims, 20 and 23, found dead in car identified in Rock Hill double killing

The two victims of a double homicide in Rock Hill on Tuesday have been identified.

Zuinquarius McCrorey, 20, and Malik McCullough, 23, died inside a car at the intersection of Chestnut Street and Jones Avenue after they were shot, said Sabrina Gast, York County Coroner.

The men were found dead in a Chevrolet Impala around 1:40 p.m. after the car crashed into a fence.

Police were initially called to assist EMS in the crash, but then found that McCullough and McCrorey had been shot, according to police.

Both Gast and Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department said that the killings are being investigated as a double homicide.

The men who were shot were both in the front seats of the car, police said.

Neighbors said that they heard a noise and police found the car had wrecked into the fence at the incident location a few blocks east of downtown Rock Hill.

Results of autopsies and other testing remain pending, said Gast the coroner.

As of late Tuesday, police had not released any more information about the shootings, whether there is a suspect or suspects, and a any potential motive for the killings.

Check back for updates on this developing story.