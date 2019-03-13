HS roundup: your vote could help former Rock Hill Bearcat dunk in Final Four contest

Howell advances in Dunker Contest





Roderick Howell has moved into the semifinals of the Dark Horse Dunker Contest and has a day left to advance to the championship. Winners in each round are determined by fan voting, which can be done at www.darkhorsedunker.com. The winner of the contest, which featured 16 talented dunkers from all levels of college basketball, gets to compete in the State Farm Slam Dunk & 3-point Championships, held during the Final Four.

Voting for the semifinals ends at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 14. Find more info about the contest here.

Howell, who played his high school basketball with the Rock Hill Bearcats, recently completed his senior season at North Greenville University. The 6-6, 225 pound forward, who is majoring in broadcast media, enjoyed an outstanding senior campaign with the Crusaders. He started in all 28 games during the 2018-19 season.

He averaged 11.5 points per game. He pulled down 7.3 rebounds per contest and blocked 43 shots All of those numbers represented improvement from a productive junior season, where he started in all but one of North Greenville’s 29 games. During his junior season, he scored 10.8 points per outing, grabbed 6.2 rebounds per game and blocked 34 shots.

BOYS’ GOLF

Rock Hill finishes second at Bengal Invitational

The Rock Hill Bearcats were the runner-up in the Bengal Invitational Tournament which was hosted by Blythewood on Monday and Tuesday.

The ‘Cats carded a two-day team total of 597 (295-302), which was one stroke behind first place Bishop England. Three other area teams competed in the 36-hole tournament. Fort Mill was ninth with a score of 626 (301-319), Lancaster finished 18th at 658 (335-323), and Northwestern was 28th with a score of 730 (337-393).

Zach Reuland of Rock Hill was third in the individual scoring. He carded a 36-hole total of 140 (70-70). He was four strokes behind the best score, which was posted by Nick Pauley of Riverside.

Three other area golfers finished in the top twenty. Mason Tucker of Lancaster was eighth with a score of 143 (71-72), while two golfers from Fort Mill were among that group. Cam Capuzzo turned in a 145 (68-77) which was good enough for 13th, and Griffin Tarver fired a 147 (71-76) which placed him 17th overall.

Rock Hill - Zach Reuland 140 (70-70), Nick Mayfield 148 (71-77), Manning Sloop 151 (76-75), Jackson Berry 158 (78-80).

Fort Mill - Cam Capuzzo 145 (68-77), Griffin Tarver 147 (71-76), Mike Wheeler 160 (79-81), Anthony Clark 168 (83-85).

Lancaster - Mason Tucker 143 (71-72), Trey Crenshaw 148 (74-74), Simon Wright 149 (73-76), Caleb Griffin 218 (117-101).

Northwestern - Wes Wilson 172 (80-92), Graham Elkins 179 (87-92), Garrett Jackson 185 (86-99), Payne Getty 84, Carson Kessler 110.

BASEBALL

Fort Mill 4, Nation Ford 3

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets edged the Nation Ford Falcons 4-3 in a Region 3-5A game at Fort Mill Tuesday night.

The Yellow Jackets made the most of four hits in claiming the win. Nation Ford took a 2-0 lead with a pair of runs in the third, but Fort Mill tied it in the bottom of the frame and took a 4-2 lead when the fourth inning was complete. Nation Ford got its last run in the top of the seventh.

Connor Manco led Fort Mill with two hits. Tyler Causey led Nation Ford with two hits and one RBI. Xavier Cumbee added a hit and drove in a run for the Falcons. Mikey Tepper pitched six innings and struck out five to record the win.

Fort Mill is 8-0 overall and 1-0 in the region. Nation Ford is 4-3 in all games and 0-1 in region play. The two rivals play two more times this week.

York 13, Lancaster 5

The York Cougars pounded the Lancaster Bruins 13-5 in a Region 3-4A game at Lancaster Tuesday night.

The Cougars collected eight hits and took advantage of eight Lancaster errors to pick up the win.

York took a 1-0 lead in the first, but Lancaster scored twice in the third for a 2-1 advantage. The Cougars took a 5-2 lead with a four-run rally in the fourth, but the Bruins tallied twice to cut it to 5-4 after the inning was complete. York made it 6-4 after five innings, and erupted for seven runs in the top of the seventh to put the game away.

Dylan Smoak led York with three hits. Max Necklen added a pair of hits and drove in three runs.

Nick Clayton worked five frames and struck out eight to earn the win.

York is 4-2 in all games and 1-0 in the region. Lancaster is 2-3 overall and 0-1 in the region.

South Pointe 7, Ridge View 2

The South Pointe Stallions defeated Ridge View 7-2 in a Region 3-4A game at Ridge View Tuesday night.

The Stallions broke a 2-2 tie with a pair of runs in the third. They added a run in the fifth and closed out the scoring with a two-run rally in the seventh.

Buford 6, Lewisville 5 (9)





Buford 6, Lewisville 5 (9)

Buford edged the Lewisville Lions 6-5 in nine innings in a Region 4-2A game at Richburg Tuesday night.

The Lions led 5-3 heading to the top of the seventh, but Buford rallied for two runs to tie it, before winning it in the ninth.

Lewisville is 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the region.

Northwestern 7, Rock Hill 2

The Northwestern Trojans collected nine hits and took advantage of four Rock Hill errors to topple the Bearcats 7-2 in the first game of their three-game Region 3-5A series at Northwestern on Monday night.

The Trojans took a 1-0 lead with a run in the bottom of the first, but the ‘Cats tied it with a run in the second. Northwestern scored twice in the bottom of the frame for a 3-1 advantage. Rock Hill got one run in the third to slice the deficit to 3-2, but the Trojans exploded for four runs in the fifth for a 7-2 cushion.

Ryan Brown and Will Dorrell led Northwestern with two hits each, and Kyle Perdue added a hit and drove in a pair of runs. Nick Chapman led Rock Hill with two hits and one RBI, while Cole Bitting added a hit and a run batted in.

Northwestern is 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the region, while Rock Hill is 5-1 in all games and 0-1 in the region. The Trojans and Bearcats play again on Wednesday and Thursday.

Charlotte Christian 4, Clover 2

Charlotte Christian took full advantage of six hits and defeated the Clover Blue Eagles 4-2 in a non-region contest at Clover Monday night.

Charlotte scored twice in the top of the third, but Clover answered with a run in the bottom of the frame to cut the deficit to 2-1. The Blue Eagles tied the count with a run in the bottom of the fifth, but Charlotte Christian rallied for a pair of runs in the top of the seventh for a 4-2 advantage and hung on for the win. Clover fell to 6-2 overall on the year.

Ardrey Kell 11, Indian Land 1

Ardrey Kell defeated the Indian Land Warriors 11-1 in a non-region contest at south Charlotte Monday night.

North Carolina powerhouse Ardrey Kell scored six runs in the first and never looked back. They made the most of seven hits and were helped by four Warriors’ miscues. Indian Land fell to 1-7 on the year.

SOFTBALL

York 3, Lancaster 2

The York Cougars edged the Lancaster Bruins 3-2 in a Region 3-4A game at York Tuesday night.

Bailey Wallace drove in the winning run for the Cougars in the bottom of the seventh. Kaiden Quinn pitched a complete game and picked up the win.

York is 2-1 in all games and 1-0 in the region. Lancaster is 0-2 overall and 0-1 in the region.

South Pointe 7, Ridge View 4

The South Pointe Stallions defeated Ridge View 7-4 in a Region 3-4A contest at South Pointe Tuesday night.

The Stallions scored three in the first and added one in the second and two in the third for a 6-0 cushion. Isabella Dunn tossed a complete game and struck out 13 to earn the win. Christina Scott and Morgan Langley had multiple hits to lead the Stallions.

South Pointe is 2-0 overall and 1-0 in region action.

Chester 21, Keenan 0

The Chester Cyclones routed Keenan 21-0 in a Region 4-3A game at Keenan Tuesday night. The Cyclones improved to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the region.

Central Pageland 3, Lewisville 1

Central Pageland defeated the Lewisville Lions 3-1 in a Region 4-2A contest at Lewisville Tuesday night.

Central broke a 1-1 tie with a pair of runs in the fifth pick up the win.

Ivy McCall led the Lions with two hits, while Abby Furr and Abby Thomas added one hit each. Lewisville is 1-1 in all games and 0-1 in region play.

Nation Ford 16, Rock Hill 5

The Nation Ford Falcons blasted the Rock Hill Bearcats 16-5 in a Region 3-5A contest at Rock Hill Tuesday night.

Nation Ford is 2-2 in all games and 1-0 in region play. Rock Hill is 2-2 overall and 0-1 in region action.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Fort Mill 8, York Prep 0

The Fort Mill Yellow routed the York Prep Patriots 8-0 in a non-region match at Fort Mill Tuesday night.

Fort Mill is 4-2 on the year, while York Prep is 0-1.

Nation Ford 3, Blythewood 2

The Nation Ford Falcons edged Blythewood 3-2 in a non-region match at Blythewood Tuesday night.

The Falcons broke a 1-1 deadlock at halftime to pick up the win. Nation Ford is 9-1 on the year.

Chester 4, Keenan 2

The Chester Cyclones topped Keenan 4-2 in a Region 4-3A contest at Keenan Tuesday night. The Cyclones are 1-3 overall and 1-0 in the region.

Lancaster 4, York 3

The Lancaster Bruins edged the York Cougars 4-3 in a Region 3-4A match at Lancaster Tuesday night.

York led 3-1 at halftime, but Lancaster scored a pair of second half goals to tie the match and won it by outscoring the Cougars on penalty kicks.

Lancaster is 3-2 overall and 1-0 in region action. York is 1-8 in all games and 0-1 in the region.

Ridge View 2, South Pointe 1 (3 OT)

Ridge View nipped the South Pointe Stallions 2-1 in three overtimes in a Region 3-4A contest at Ridge View Tuesday night.

South Pointe led 1-0 at halftime, but Ridge View tied it in the second half. After a pair of scoreless overtimes, they claimed the win on penalty kicks.

The Stallion are 1-4-1 overall and 0-1 in the region.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Fort Mill 11, York Prep 0

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets blistered the York Prep Patriots 11-0 in a non-region match at Fort Mill Tuesday afternoon.

The Yellow Jackets took a 10-0 lead at halftime and cruised from there for the win.

Maddy Reading, Katie Philips, and Ella Sullivan led Fort Mill with two goals each. The Yellow Jackets are 4-1-2 on the year.

Northwestern 3, Indian Land 2

The Northwestern Trojans edged the Indian Land Warriors 3-2 in a non-region match at Indian Land Tuesday night.

The Trojans won the game by outscoring Indian Land 2-1 on penalty kicks after the match was tied at 1-1 when regulation and the overtimes were complete. Northwestern is 3-2 on the year, and Indian Land is 1-5.

York 2, Lancaster 0

The York Cougars defeated the Lancaster Bruins 2-0 in a Region 3-4A match at York Tuesday night.

Chloe Howell scored both of the goal for the Cougars. York is 4-2-1 overall and 2-0 in region play. Lancaster is 1-4 in all matches and 0-2 in the region.

South Pointe 4, Ridge View 0

The South Pointe Stallions beat Ridge View 4-0 in a Region 3-4A match at South Pointe Tuesday night.

The Stallions took a 4-0 lead at intermission and cruised from there for the victory. South Pointe is 1-0 both overall and in region play.

Chester 3, Keenan 0

The Chester Cyclones toppled Keenan 3-0 in a Region 4-3A match at Chester Tuesday night.

Chester took a 2-0 at halftime and completed the scoring with a goal in the second half. The Cyclones are 1-3 overall and 1-0 in region action.

Andrew Jackson 1, Lewisville 0

Andrew Jackson edged the Lewisville Lions 1-0 in a Region 4-2A match at Richburg Tuesday night. The Lions are 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the region..

River Bluff 5, Nation Ford 0

River Bluff defeated the Nation Ford Falcons 5-0 in a non-region match at River Bluff Tuesday night.

River Bluff took a 2-0 lead at halftime on the way to the one-sided victory. Nation Ford is 1-6 overall on the year.

Rock Hill 3, Lugoff-Elgin 0





The Rock Hill Bearcats defeated Lugoff-Elgin 3-0 in a non-region match at Rock Hill Monday night.

The Cat’s took a 1-0 lead at halftime and expanded the margin in the second half. Rock Hill is 1-1 on the year.

TRACK AND FIELD

Rock Hill sweeps Clover

The Rock Hill Bearcats swept a Region 3-5A meet from the Clover Blue Eagles Tuesday afternoon at Rock Hill.

The Rock Hill girls won 99-38 and improved to 1-1 both overall and in the region. The Bearcat boys won 88-43 and are now 2-0 both overall and in the region.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Clover 10, Spartanburg 5

The Clover Blue Eagles defeated Spartanburg 10-5 in a non-region game at Spartanburg Tuesday night.

Clover is 4-4 overall on the year.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Clover 18, Spartanburg 9

The Clover Blue Eagles topped Spartanburg 18-9 in a non-region contest at Clover Tuesday night.

The Blue Eagles improved to 6-1 on the year.

Fort Mill 19, Providence Day 0

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets routed Providence Day 19-0 in a non-region contest at Fort Mill Monday night.

The Yellow Jackets took command early and raced to a 12-0 lead at halftime.

Fort Mill is 3-1 on the year.

Ardrey Kell 13, Nation Ford 12

Ardrey Kell edged the Nation Ford Falcons 13-12 in a non-region contest at Nation Ford Monday night.

Nation Ford is 3-1 on the year.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Lancaster 4, York 3

The Lancaster Bruins edged the York Cougars 4-3 in a Region 3-4A match at Lancaster Tuesday afternoon.

Isaac Thomas (No.1) and Brevon McKinney (No. 2) gave the Bruins a 2-0 lead, but York’s Jackson Montgomery (No. 3) got a win to cut it to 2-1. Lancaster’s Jacob Sapp won at No. 4 singles and York’s Hank Thomas claimed a win at No. 5 singles, and the Bruins led 3-2 heading to the doubles.

Fort Mill 6, Northwestern 0





Fort Mill 6, Northwestern 0

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets defeated the Northwestern Trojans 6-0 in a Region 3-5A match at Fort Mill Tuesday afternoon.

Josh Hall (No. 1), Zach Dodson (No. 2), Taylor Bogucki (No. 3), Charles Lynch (No. 4), and Trey Robertson (No. 5) all won their singles matches in straight sets for the Yellow Jackets. Ethan Barger and Wade Havnaer teamed up to win the No. 2 doubles in straight sets to complete the sweep.

Nation Ford 6, Rock Hill 0





Nation Ford 6, Rock Hill 0

The Nation Ford Falcons topped the Rock Hill Bearcats 6-0 in a Region 3-5A match at Rock Hill Tuesday afternoon.