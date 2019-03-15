HS roundup: Northwestern, Fort Mill grab early inside track to region baseball title

Northwestern takes rivalry series from Rock Hill





The Northwestern Trojans and the Rock Hill Bearcats split a pair of Region 3-5A games on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Thursday the Trojans toppled the Bearcats 4-0, and won the three-game series 2-1. With just five teams, four of the Region 3-5A clubs play three-game series each week, with the fifth one playing out of conference (which was Clover this week).

Northwestern rebounded from a 7-2 loss Wednesday to shut out its rival Thursday night. The Trojans broke a scoreless tie with a four-run outburst in the sixth.

Zach Reid led Northwestern with a hit and three RBI. Dustin Noller added a hit and drove in the other run for the Trojans, who got eight hits in the contest. Luke Banks led Rock Hill with two hits.

Kyle Perdue, who came on the fourth and worked three innings, earned the victory. Blake Sherrill took the loss for the ‘Cats.

Rock Hill is 6-2 overall and 1-2 in region play. Northwestern is 5-2 in all games and 2-1 in the region. The Trojans face Clover next week, while the Bearcats take on Fort Mill.

Fort Mill gets big series win over rival Nation Ford

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets and the Nation Ford Falcons split two Region 3-5A games on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Thursday Fort Mill took a 4-1 victory to win the series 2-1.

Both teams scored a run in the first inning, and it stayed that way until Fort Mill scored twice in the fifth for a 3-1 lead. They tacked on another run in the sixth.

J. T. Marr led Fort Mill with three hits. Connor Manco added a pair of hits and drove in two runs. Justin Lehman got one hit and drove in the only run for Nation Ford.

Braden Kurtz pitched into the fourth and picked up the win. He struck out six. Bradley Bott took the loss for Nation Ford.





On Wednesday, the Falcons topped Fort Mill 5-0 in a game at Nation Ford.





The hosts took a 1-0 lead in the first and added three more in the third. They completed the scoring with a run in the sixth.

UNC commit Tyler Causey led Nation Ford with two hits, including a solo home run, and three RBI. Nathan Mahaffey and Steven Johnson also drove in a run for the Falcons. Kyle Kolas and Manco got the only two hits for Fort Mill.

Jeffery Maidhof pitched a complete game and got the win. He allowed only two hits and struck out four. Isaac Beirne took the loss for Fort Mill.

The Yellow Jackets are 9-1 in all games and 2-1 in region action. Nation Ford is 5-4 overall and 1-2 in the region.

Westwood 2, York 1





Westwood edged the York Cougars 2-1 in a Region 3-4A game at York Thursday night.

Westwood took a 2-0 lead with a pair of runs in the third. Dylan Smoak’s double in the bottom of the fourth plated a run for the Cougars and cut the deficit to 2-1.

York is 4-3 overall and 0-1 in the region.

Blythewood 8, Clover 0

Blythewood defeated the Clover Blue Eagles 8-0 in a non-region contest at Blythewod Thursday night.

Blythewood collected 11 hits in the one-sided contest. Clover managed only one hit.

Clover is 6-3 on the year.

Chester 6, South Pointe 5





The Chester Cyclones edged the South Pointe Stallions 6-5 in a non-region game at South Pointe Wednesday night.

The Cyclones scored in the top of the fifth to take a 3-2 lead, and after the teams traded scores in the sixth, they led 4-3. Chester added two more in the top of the seventh and held off a South Pointe rally in the bottom of the inning to preserve the win.

Chester is 3-3 on the year, while South Pointe lost for the first time after winning three.

Indian Land 9, Lancaster 5

The Indian Land Warriors topped the Lancaster Bruins 9-5 in a non-region contest at Lancaster Wednesday night.

Lancaster took a 3-0 lead after three innings, but Indian Land erupted for eight runs in the top of the fourth to take an 8-3 lead. They went on from there for the victory.

Kyle Raynor led Indian Land with two hits and two RBI. Tanner Chassereau added two hits and drove in one run, while Braden Small added a pair of hits to the winning attack.

Chassereau worked five innings and picked up the win. He struck out three.

Indian Land is 2-7 overall, while Lancaster falls to 2-4 on the year.

Buford 14, Lewisville 6

Buford toppled the Lewisville Lions 14-6 in a Region 4-2A game at Buford Wednesday afternoon.

Buford built a 4-2 lead after three innings, and after the two teams traded three-run rallies in the fourth, the lead was 7-6. Buford exploded for six runs in the fifth to break the contest open.

The Lions are 1-2 overall and 0-2 in region action.

Coaches announce latest baseball state rankings

The South Carolina High School Baseball Coaches Association has released its latest poll, and four area teams made the list.

5A - 1. Dorman, 2. River Bluff, 3. Fort Mill, 4. Boiling Springs, 5. Blythewood, 6. Dutch Fork, 7. Riverside, 8. T. L. Hanna, 9. Hillcrest, 10. Stratford.

4A - 1. A. C. Flora, 2. South Aiken, 3. Greenville, 4. York, 5. North Myrtle Beach, 6. Midland Valley, 7. Wren, 8. Eastside, 9. South Pointe, 10. Airport.

3A - 1. Bishop England, 2. Chapman, 3. Camden, 4. Cheraw, 5. Strom Thurmond, 6. May River, 7. Gilbert, 8. Mid-Carolina, 9. Powdersville, 10. Hanahan.

2A - 1. Latta, 2. Andrew Jackson, 3. Landrum, 4. Ninety-Six, 5. Blacksburg, 6. Abbeville, 7. Oceanside Collegiate, 8. Barnwell, 9. Pageland Central, 10. Gray Collegiate.

1A - 1. McBee, 2. Lamar, 3. Lake View, 4. Ridge Spring-Monetta, 5. Green Sea-Floyds, 6, Whitmire, 7. Dixie, 8. Branchville, 9. Great Falls, 10. Ware Shoals.

GOLF

Case tabbed to head Legion Collegiate Academy golf program

Legion Collegiate Academy Athletic Director Strait Herron has announced the hiring of former South Pointe High School coach Kim Case to lead the Lancers golf program.

“Having worked with Kim in the past it is evident that she can assist young athletes to become better players, but her ability to treat her players as if they were her own child is what makes her a perfect hire,” said Herron.

Case is a veteran girls’ head golf coach who led South Pointe High School to the 2014 South Carolina State Championship and coached the Stallions for seven years while compiling a 78-1 match record.

During her seven years at South Pointe, Case’s teams captured six consecutive Region Championships from 2010 through 2015 and won two Upper State Championships in 2013 and 2014. Under her guidance, the Stallions had 38 Top 10 tournament finishes, 25 Top 5 tournament finishes and captured 14 tournament titles.

She was honored in 2015 as the National Federation High School (NHFS) Coach of the Year and in 2014 was selected South Carolina Coach of the Year and the HSSR Coach of the Year.

She was voted Region Coach of the Year twice and was The Herald Coach of the Year three times. Four of her athletes played for NCAA Division I schools and two played Division II.

In addition to coaching high school golf, Case began playing amateur golf in 1993. She is the past club champion at the Rock Hill Country Club and University Club (Cobblestone) in Blythewood, SC. She served as the chair for the Women’s South Carolina Golf Association’s Junior Foundation for four years and has served as Head Rater for the South Carolina Golf Association Executive Rating Team.

Fort Mill 155, Nation Ford 171, South Pointe 177

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets claimed a pair of wins in a tri-match at Fort Mill Golf Club Thursday afternoon.

The Yellow Jackets defeated Nation Ford by 16 strokes and topped South Pointe by 22 strokes.

Fort Mill’s Griffin fired an even par 36 to earn medalist honors as the Jackets improved to 4-1 on the year.

SOFTBALL

Northwestern 8, Rock Hill 2

The Northwestern Trojans defeated the Rock Hill Bearcats 8-2 in a Region 3-5A game at Rock Hill Thursday night.

Northwestern, which split a doubleheader with Ardrey Kell on Wednesday, is 2-3 overall and 1-0 in the region. Rock Hill is 2-3 in all games and 0-2 in region play.

Fort Mill 4, Clover 1

The Fort Mill Yellow defeated the Clover Blue Eagles 4-1 in a Region 3-5A game at Fort Mill Thursday night.

Fort Mill got single runs in the fourth and fifth for a 2-0 lead. Clover cut the deficit to 2-1 with a run in the top of the sixth, but the Yellow Jackets tallied twice for a 4-1 lead.

Fort Mill is 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the region. Clover is 5-3 in all games and 0-1 in region action.

York 13, Westwood 0

The York Cougars routed Westwood 13-0 in a Region 3-4A game at Westwood Thursday night.

Freshman pitcher Madi Quinn mowed down 18 Redhawks batters. And her cousin, Kaiden Quinn, hit a three-run home run to help the cause. The Cougars are 4-1 overall and 3-0 in region action.

South Pointe 4, Clover 2

The South Pointe Stallions defeated the Clover Blue Eagles 4-2 in a non-region game at Clover Wednesday afternoon.

The Stallions scored two runs in both the first and third innings. Clover’s only run came in the seventh.

Morgan Langley led South Pointe with one hit and two RBI. Madison Doster added a pair of hits and drove in one run, while Kayt Houston added a hit and knocked in a run. Tiffany Domingue led Clover with two hits, and Abby Welborn added a double.

Isabella Dunn pitched a complete game and struck out five to earn the win.

South Pointe is 3-0 so far this season.

Broome 5, Chester 0

Broome toppled the Chester Cyclones 5-0 in a non-region game at Chester Wednesday night.

Chester is 2-2 on the year.

Buford 15, Lewisville 0

Buford routed the Lewisville Lions 15-0 in a Region 4-2A contest at Buford Wednesday afternoon.

The Lions are 1-2 in all games and 0-2 in region play.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Camden 3, Lewisville 2

Camden edged Lewisville 3-2 in a non-region match at Richburg Wednesday night.

Lewisville is 0-3 on the year.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Northwestern 3, Broome 2

The Northwestern Trojans edged Broome 3-2 in a non-region match at Northwestern Thursday night.

The Trojans are 4-2 on the year.

Clover 4, Ardrey Kell 3

The Clover Blue Eagles edged Ardrey Kell 4-3 in a non-region match at Ardrey Kell Thursday night.

The Blue Eagles led 1-0 at halftime as they improved to 6-0-1 on the year.

York 1, Westwood 0

The York Cougars nipped Westwood 1-0 in a Region 3-4A match at Westwood Thursday night.

The Cougars are 5-2-1 overall and 3-0 in the region.

Charlotte Country Day 5, Indian Land 0

Charlotte Country Day defeated the Indian Land Warriors 5-0 in a non-region match in Charlotte Thursday night.

Charlotte Country Day led 2-0 at halftime. Indian Land fell to 1-6 on the year.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Fort Mill 17, Dorman 7

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets defeated Dorman 17-7 in a non-region game at Dorman Wednesday night.

Fort Mill is 6-2 on the year.

Nation Ford 16, Byrnes 8

The Nation Falcons toppled Byrnes 16-8 in a non-region contest at Byrnes Wednesday night.

The Falcons led 5-2 after one quarter and 8-3 at halftime. The teams played even in the third period, before Nation Ford pulled away down the stretch. The Falcons are 4-1 n the year.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Fort Mill wins twice

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets won a pair of games on Wednesday and Thursday night at Fort Mill.

They routed Dorman 18-2 in a non-region game at Fort Mill Wednesday night. The Yellow Jackets took an 8-1 lead at halftime and cruised from there for the win.

On Thursday they topped the Clover Blue Eagles 17-3. Fort Mill took a commanding 11-1 lead at halftime and coasted from there for the victory.

The Yellow Jackets have scored at least 15 goals in five straight wins. They’re 5-1 overall and 1-0 in region play. Clover is 5-2 overall and 0-2 in the region.

Nation Ford 13, Byrnes 3

The Nation Ford Falcons defeated Byrnes 13-3 in a non-region game at Nation Ford Wednesday night.

The Falcons are 4-1 on the year.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Lancaster 7, Ridge View 0

The Lancaster Bruins beat Ridge View 7-0 in a Region 3-4A match at Lancaster Thursday afternoon.

Isaac Thomas (No. 1), Brevon McKinney (No. 2), Connor Parman (No. 3), Jakob Sapp (No. 4), and Preston Bailey (No. 5) all won their singles matches. Thomas and McKinney won the number one doubles, while Hunter Sims and Hudson Miles won the number two doubles to complete the sweep.

Fort Mill 6, Clover 0

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets defeated the Clover Blue Eagles 6-0 in a Region 3-5A match at Clover Thursday afternoon.

Josh Hall (No. 1), Zach Dodson (No. 2), Taylor Bogucki (No. 3), Charles Lynch (No. 4), and Trey Robertson (No. 5) all won their singles matches for the Yellow Jackets. Dillon Fraser and Simon Huertas del Pino won the number two doubles to complete the sweep.

Fort Mill is 3-0 on the year.

Nation Ford 6, Indian Land 0





The Nation Ford Falcons topped the Indian Land Warriors 6-0 in a non-region tennis match at Nation Ford Thursday afternoon.

Rock Hill 5, Northwestern 1

The Rock Hill Bearcats defeated the Northwestern Trojans 5-1 in a Region 3-5A match at Northwestern Thursday afternoon.

BOYS’ TRACK AND FIELD

York 74, South Pointe 73, Chester 31

The York Cougars won a tri-meet by beating the South Pointe Stallions and the Chester Cyclones at York Wednesday afternoon.

York won all three relays and six individual events. Da-shawn Brown won the 100 and the 200, while Brannon Burns was first in the 1600 and the 3200. Joseph Milton (400) and Khalil Ellis (shot put) were the other first place finishers for the Cougars.

South Pointe won six individual events. Melvin Hall (110 hurdles), Antonio Mann (400 hurdles), Elliott Smith (800), Morgan Galusha (high jump), Jalen Curry (pole vault), and Chance Lopez-Coleman (discus) were the winners for the Stallions.

Chester won two events as Jordan Coleman won the long jump and the triple jump.

GIRLS’ TRACK AND FIELD

York 94, South Pointe 64, Chester 6

The York Cougars claimed wins over the South Pointe Stallions and the Chester Cyclones in a tri-meet at York Wednesday afternoon.

York won the 4x800 and the 4x100 relays and eight individual events. Raina Andrews was a double winner for the Cougars. She won the 400 hurdles and the 3200. Madison Griffin (100), Pressley Roby (1600), Lauren Childers (800), Victoria Burgess (pole vault), Nautica Chisolm (triple jump), and Diamond Worthy (discus) were the other winners for York.

South Pointe won the 4x400 relay and six individual events. Casey Douglas won the 400 and the 200 for the Stallions. Iceses Gaston (100 hurdles), Nyah Marshall (high jump), Kierra Belton (long jump), and Indongesit Ekonem (shot put) won the other events for South Pointe.