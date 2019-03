Mother of Rock Hill murder victim breaks down in court, judge denies bond for teen in double murder case

March 15, 2019 04:02 PM

Rock Hill Judge Jane Modla denied bond for 16-year-old Sam Saadiq Robinson at a hearing Friday. Robinson is charged with two counts of murder and weapons violations in the Feb. 26 deaths of Malik McCullough and Zuinquarius McCrorey.