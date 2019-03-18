York County deputy climbs car to escape after bite by German Shepherd dog, police say

A York County deputy had to climb onto a car to escape after she was bitten by a dog during a call Saturday night, police said.

Lance Cpl. Brandy Werner was bitten on the thigh and ankle, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Werner was at a call about an abandoned vehicle on Davidson Ridge Road between York and Lake Wylie when two German Shepherd dogs approached her, Faris said. One of the dogs bit Werner twice on her leg, Faris said.

Werner has been with the sheriff’s office since 2012. Werner protected herself by climbing onto the car without using any force against the dogs, said Kevin Tolson, York County Sheriff. The dogs were not hurt, police said.





Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Herald

Werner jumped onto a vehicle to call for help, Faris said. Another deputy soon responded and Werner was taken to Piedmont Medical Center hospital in Rock Hill for treatment.





The dogs never left the private property and had current immunizations and other documentation so the dog owner was not cited, Faris said.



