York County ex-con son punched ‘vulnerable’ mom, beat her with bat, police say

A York County son recently released from jail and out on bond for more charges punched his “vulnerable” mother in the face and beat her with a baseball bat, police said.

Thomas Dean Bouler, 37, of Rock Hill is charged with knowing and willful neglect of a vulnerable adult, said York County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Trent Faris.

Police started investigating Bouler in February. Bouler’s mother, an adult client of South Carolina’s Department of Social Services, had bruises to her face and knees, according to a Feb. 7 sheriff’s office incident report.

The injuries were so severe the 57-year-old woman had to be hospitalized at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, police said. She was then transferred to a rehabilitation center in Lancaster County.

She told sheriff’s office Det. Joey Wallace during her recovery that Bouler was “striking her with a bat and punching her in the face.”

Family members told police Ward had been abusive toward his mother since being released from jail. Bouler was sentenced to six months in jail in October for drug possession and weapon possession, court records show.

Family members also had initiated a legal action in York County court in February to have Bouler evicted from his parents’ home, court records state.

Wallace received arrest warrants for Bouler’s assault against a defenseless victim.

Bouler was out on $4,500 bond for three felony charges of felony financial transaction card fraud at the time of his arrest late Monday.

In 2013, Bouler was sentenced to five years in a South Carolina prison after pleading guilty to drug distribution after his 2012 arrest for operating a meth lab in eastern York County near the Catawba River, according to court and police documents.





Bouler remains jailed on the charge of attacking his mother on a $75,232.50 bond.