Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke kicked off his South Carolina campaign in Rock Hill Friday morning — but he won’t be the last Democratic candidate to court area voters.

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey will visit Rock Hill Saturday morning. He’s expected to stop at Platinum Cuts Barber Shop, 949 Saluda St., at 10:30 a.m. and will speak at the Freedom Temple at 215 East Main Street at 11:30 a.m.

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg also will campaign in Rock Hill Saturday. Buttigieg will speak to residents at Clinton College at 5:15 p.m.

Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys welcomed O’Rourke to the city Friday morning, and said he is impressed with the size of the crowd that turned out. More than 100 people crowded into the downtown Amelie’s cafe to listen to O’Rourke.

“It’s just an inspiring, inspiring time, not so much because of the candidate, but because of what the candidate brought out — and that was the good people of Rock Hill to share their story,” Gettys said. “It was neat.”

Gettys said he is excited for more candidates to visit Rock Hill and talk to residents.

“The people who are coming out and what they’re asking — questions about veterans care, we heard this morning, questions about a liveable wage — things of that nature are things that I’m watching,” Gettys said. “The crowds who come out, who is in that crowd, what messages come out of those meetings. To me as mayor that’s what I’m looking for. But it’s also neat to see that star power come into town and really pull people out in downtown Rock Hill like I’ve not seen.”