Man, 55, dead after Chester County plant industrial incident, emergency officials say
A person has died after a workplace incident at a Chester production plant, emergency officials said.
Paul Caldwell, Chester Fire Department chief, said a man, 55, died after an industrial incident at Carolina Poly.
Firefighters were dispatched at 9:13 a.m., Caldwell said.
The plant is located on S.C. 9 east of Chester. It is outside the city limits of Chester but inside the five-mile fire district of the Chester Fire Department, said Ed Darby, deputy director of Chester County Emergency Management.
The Chester County Coroner’s Office and fire department are investigating, Darby said.
Chester Fire Department Capt. Rick Grant said firefighters are on scene but had no other information.
Efforts to reach Carolina Poly human resources officials were unsuccessful Thursday morning.
South Carolina Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) spokesperson Lesia Kudelka said the agency is aware of the incident and is evaluating it.
