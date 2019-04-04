Latest News

Man, 55, dead after Chester County plant industrial incident, emergency officials say

Man, 55, dead after Chester County plant industrial incident

One person has died after an incident at the Carolina Poly plant in Chester County, South Carolina, emergency officials said. The Chester Fire Department, Chester County Coroner are investigating. By
Up Next
One person has died after an incident at the Carolina Poly plant in Chester County, South Carolina, emergency officials said. The Chester Fire Department, Chester County Coroner are investigating. By
Chester, SC

A person has died after a workplace incident at a Chester production plant, emergency officials said.

Paul Caldwell, Chester Fire Department chief, said a man, 55, died after an industrial incident at Carolina Poly.

Firefighters were dispatched at 9:13 a.m., Caldwell said.

The plant is located on S.C. 9 east of Chester. It is outside the city limits of Chester but inside the five-mile fire district of the Chester Fire Department, said Ed Darby, deputy director of Chester County Emergency Management.

The Chester County Coroner’s Office and fire department are investigating, Darby said.

Chester Fire Department Capt. Rick Grant said firefighters are on scene but had no other information.

Efforts to reach Carolina Poly human resources officials were unsuccessful Thursday morning.

South Carolina Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) spokesperson Lesia Kudelka said the agency is aware of the incident and is evaluating it.

Check back for updates to this story.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald
Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys covers breaking news and public safety for The Herald, where he has been a reporter and columnist since 2000. He has won 51 South Carolina Press Association awards for his coverage of crime, race, justice, and people. He is author of the book “Slice of Dys” and his work is in the U.S. Library of Congress.
  Comments  

Read Next

Here’s what York County and property owners are talking about developing

Local

Here’s what York County and property owners are talking about developing

York County, South Carolina, planners are making pitches for homes, commercial, retail, warehouse and other uses. Projects are near Rock Hill, Fort Mill, Tega Cay, Lake Wylie, York and other parts of the county.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE LATEST NEWS
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service