Man, 55, dead after Chester County plant industrial incident, emergency officials say

Man, 55, dead after Chester County plant industrial incident One person has died after an incident at the Carolina Poly plant in Chester County, South Carolina, emergency officials said. The Chester Fire Department, Chester County Coroner are investigating. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One person has died after an incident at the Carolina Poly plant in Chester County, South Carolina, emergency officials said. The Chester Fire Department, Chester County Coroner are investigating.

A person has died after a workplace incident at a Chester production plant, emergency officials said.

Paul Caldwell, Chester Fire Department chief, said a man, 55, died after an industrial incident at Carolina Poly.

Firefighters were dispatched at 9:13 a.m., Caldwell said.

The plant is located on S.C. 9 east of Chester. It is outside the city limits of Chester but inside the five-mile fire district of the Chester Fire Department, said Ed Darby, deputy director of Chester County Emergency Management.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The Chester County Coroner’s Office and fire department are investigating, Darby said.

Chester Fire Department Capt. Rick Grant said firefighters are on scene but had no other information.

Efforts to reach Carolina Poly human resources officials were unsuccessful Thursday morning.

South Carolina Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) spokesperson Lesia Kudelka said the agency is aware of the incident and is evaluating it.

Check back for updates to this story.