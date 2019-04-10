High school roundup: Region 3-5A boys soccer teams produce two instant classics

Go inside nationally-ranked Clover boys’ soccer March 26 pregame talk Listen in on coach Graham Stafford’s pregame talk to his Clover team before the Blue Eagles played Northwestern on March 26, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Listen in on coach Graham Stafford’s pregame talk to his Clover team before the Blue Eagles played Northwestern on March 26, 2019.

Clover 2, Rock Hill 1





The Clover Blue Eagles edged the Rock Hill Bearcats 2-1 in a Region 3-5A match at Rock Hill Tuesday night.

After a scoreless first half, both teams got second half goals. Ethan Stevenson gave the Blue Eagles a 1-0 lead, but the ‘Cats responded with a goal by Skylar Fields to tie it and send it to overtime. A pair of extra sessions failed to produce a winner and Clover outscored Rock Hill on penalty kicks to earn the victory, with Dawson Malcolm putting in the winner.

The Blue Eagles are 17-0 overall and 6-0 in region play. The Bearcats are 8-4-1 in all matches and 4-2 against region foes.





Northwestern 2, Fort Mill 1 (OT)





The Northwestern Trojans edged the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 2-1 in overtime in a Region 3-5A match at Northwestern Tuesday night.

The Trojans took a 1-0 lead at intermission through senior Nic Barnosky, but the Yellow Jackets tied the count late in the second half. After a scoreless first overtime session, Northwestern got a goal from Carson Guest in the second extra period and hung on for the victory.

Northwestern is 5-7-1 overall and 1-5 in region action, while Fort Mill is 7-7 in all matches and 1-5 against region competition.

South Pointe 2, Westwood 1

The South Pointe Stallions broke a 1-1 halftime tie and edged Westwood 2-1 in a Region 3-4A match at Westwood Tuesday night.

The Stallions are 6-8-1 overall and 5-4 in region action.

Lancaster 3, Richland Northeast 2

The Lancaster Bruins broke a 1-1 deadlock at intermission and nipped Richland Northeast 3-2 in a Region 3-4A match at Lancaster Tuesday night.

The Bruins are 8-6 overall and 6-3 in region play.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

York 3, Ridge View 2

The York Cougars defeated Ridge View 3-2 on penalty kicks in a Region 3-4A match at York Tuesday night.

The Cougars are 11-6-1 in all matches and 7-2 against region foes.

BASEBALL

York 13, Ridge View 3

The York Cougars pounded out 13 hits and routed Ridge View 13-3 in a Region 3-4A game at York Tuesday night.

York rallied for seven runs in the fourth to take 12-3 lead, and they closed out the contest with a run in the fifth.

Dylan Smoak led the offensive assault for the Cougars with four hits. Ethan Mitchell added a pair of hits and Max Necklen and Stephen Oglesby got one hit and drove in three runs each. Alan Whitesides worked four innings and struck out four to record the win.

The Cougars are 12-5 overall and 8-1 in region play.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Ardrey Kell 14, Nation Ford 7

Ardrey Kell defeated the Nation Ford Falcons 14-7 in a non-region contest at Ardrey Kell Tuesday night.

The Falcons are 11-4 overall on the year.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Nation Ford 20, Clover 7

The Nation Ford Falcons topped the Clover Blue Eagles in a Region 3-5A contest at Nation Ford Tuesday night.

The Falcons are 11-3 overall and 4-1 in the region. Clover is 8-7 in all games and 4-2 in region play.

