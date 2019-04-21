HS roundup: baseball state playoffs commence this week. Which teams are headed where?

Fort Mill wins region baseball title, but the Yellow Jackets have bigger goals Travis Collier played outfield for Fort Mill’s last state title baseball team, in 2002. Collier is now the head coach of his alma mater and Wednesday night led the 17-1 Yellow Jackets to a win over Clover and a region title. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Travis Collier played outfield for Fort Mill’s last state title baseball team, in 2002. Collier is now the head coach of his alma mater and Wednesday night led the 17-1 Yellow Jackets to a win over Clover and a region title.

Baseball playoffs begin Tuesday

The baseball playoffs start on Tuesday in all five classifications and 10 area teams will be participating in the double-elimination action.

In 5A, the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets, who won the Region 3 title, will be at home to take on Laurens. The Nation Ford Falcons will also play at home against Hillcrest. The Northwestern Trojans, state champs in 2017, will take to the road for its opening round contest against Lugoff-Elgin.

In 4A, the York Cougars will play at home against Crestwood. The South Pointe Stallions will host Travelers Rest, while the Lancaster Bruins travel to A. C. Flora.

In 3A, the Indian Land Warriors, who finished first in Region 4, will play at home against Pendleton, while the Chester Cyclones will travel to Crescent for its first round game.

In 2A, the Lewisville Lions, state championship winners in 2017, will travel to Landrum in first round play. In the 1A playoffs, the Great Falls Red Devils will be at home to test North.

Playoff brackets: 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A

SHARE COPY LINK Experience Lewisville's dogpile celebration after winning the South Carolina 1Abaseball state championship May 16

Rock Hill 8, Clover 1





The Rock Hill Bearcats toppled the Clover Blue Eagles 8-1 in a Region 3-5A contest at Clover Saturday afternoon.

The Bearcats took a 1-0 lead in the first inning and added two more in the third for a 3-0 cushion. The Blue Eagles cut the deficit to 3-1 with a run in the sixth before Rock Hill exploded for five runs in the seventh.

Luke Banks led the ‘Cats with two hits. Willie Lumpkin added one hit and drove in a run. Allen Coye added a two-run home run, and Willie Lumpkin contributed a hit and drove in a run.

Coye pitched six innings and got the win. He scattered three hits and struck out five.

The Bearcats completed the season with an overall record of 16-10 and a mark of 4-8 in the region. The Blue Eagles finished 9-15 in all games and 2-10 against region competition.