Showering York woman heard noise, saw camera flash. Cops are looking for peeping tom

Police in York are a seeking a possible peeping suspect after a woman getting out of the shower said she saw a camera flash and found that a screen had been removed from her bathroom window.

Police did recover biological evidence they hope leads to the voyeur suspect, officers said.

The incident happened late Thursday at a home near the intersection of S.C. 49 and S.C. 5, said Capt Brian Trail of the York Police Department. The woman, who was not identified by police in an incident report, called officers after 11 p.m.

The Herald is not naming the street where the incident took place to protect identification of the victim.

The victim told officers that she was getting out of the shower when she saw what appeared to be a camera flash outside her bathroom window. The victim also reported hearing noises outside the house near an air conditioning unit that sits directly below the window.

The victim’s husband went outside and found that the window screen had been taken off to possibly provide a clear view into the home, the report stated.

Officers canvassed the area but did not find a suspect.

A few minutes later, officers went back to the house and found biological material that could be evidence on the screen, Trail said.

“Forensic teams responded and recovered the evidence,” Trail said. “It is being tested and we hope it can help us determine a suspect.”

Trail said it is believed that the voyeurism is an isolated incident, as there have been no other similar reports to officers in the city.

Voyeurism, also called Peeping Tom, is against the law in South Carolina.