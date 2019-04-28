HS roundup: soccer playoff pairings, plus Northwestern hires a new strength coach

Go inside nationally-ranked Clover boys’ soccer March 26 pregame talk Listen in on coach Graham Stafford’s pregame talk to his Clover team before the Blue Eagles played Northwestern on March 26, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Listen in on coach Graham Stafford’s pregame talk to his Clover team before the Blue Eagles played Northwestern on March 26, 2019.

Klipa tapped for Northwestern post

Tyler Klipa has been tapped to lead the Northwestern High School strength and conditioning program.

Klipa has a solid foundation in the strength and conditioning field. He has recently honed his skills leading an interscholastic program at Smoky Mountain High School (NC). During his tenure with the Mustangs he served as the instructor for honors strength and conditioning courses.

“My priority is to love and serve all of the people that I come into contact with”, said Klipa. “I will always chase excellence and always encourage others to do the same.”

Klipa’s program goal is to instill true, lasting qualities of great character and discipline. He will use those to mold student-athletes into young men and women that make a tremendous impact on and off their respective playing fields.

He hold a Bachelors of Science Degree in Physical Education from Western Carolina University. He began his coaching career as an intern for the Catamounts. He holds a W level certification from the USA Weightlifting - Sports Performance Coach. He is also active in the National High School Strength Coaches Association.

He and is wife, Heather, have one daughter, Carter.

Klipa takes over the strength and conditioning that led by James West the previous nine years. West departed Northwestern to join the South Pointe High School faculty. Klipa will begin his duties immediately.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Postseason starts on Monday

The post season tournaments in all classifications will begin on Monday and seven local teams are in action.

In 5A, the Clover Blue Eagles will play at home again Easley after winning Region 3-5A’s top seed. Kelsey Geary’s team, which has only lost twice in 19 matches, shared the region title with Fort Mill, but earned the top spot thanks to a superior goal difference.

Fort Mill is also at home to go against Boiling Springs. The Nation Ford Falcons will open the playoffs on the road against Blythewood.

5A bracket

In 4A, the South Pointe Stallions received an opening round bye and will play at home on Wednesday against the winner of the Wren-Travelers Rest contest. The York Cougars will play at home against Westwood, with the winner meeting top seed Eastside in the second round.

4A bracket

In 3A, the Indian Land Warriors are at home to tackle Pendleton, while the Chester Cyclones hit the road for a match against West Oak. Indian Land has played in the last two 3A state title games, winning in 2017 and losing to Bishop England last spring.

3A bracket

Ardrey Kell 2, Fort Mill 0

Ardrey Kell topped the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 2-0 in a non-region match at Ardrey Kell Friday night.

The Yellow Jackets are 11-3-2 overall as they head into the playoffs.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Playoffs begin on Tuesday

The playoffs start on Tuesday in all classifications and seven area teams are involved.

In 5A, the nationally-ranked Clover Blue Eagles won Region 3-5A and will host Westside in the first round. The Blue Eagles reached the Upper State state finals last season, falling to region rival Nation Ford.

Cesar Robles’ Rock Hill Bearcats also get the home field advantage against Riverside after finishing second in the region. Riverside are 12-time state champs, but haven’t won one in over 10 years.

The Nation Ford Falcons, defending 5A state finalists, will be on the road to test Spring Valley, with the winner facing the winner of Dorman-Greenwood in Round Two.

5A bracket

In 4A, the South Pointe Stallions will play at home against Greenville, while the Lancaster Bruins will also be at home against Palmetto. The South Pointe-Greenville winner will face top seed Daniel in the second round. The Lancaster-Palmetto winner will face another top seed, Eastside, in their second round matchup.

4A bracket

In 3A, Adam Cole’s Indian Land Warriors will be at home to go against Powdersville, while the Chester Cyclones will travel to Pendleton.

3A bracket

Fort Mill 4, Westwood 1

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets defeated Westside 4-1 in a non-region match at Fort Mill Friday night.

The Yellow Jackets are 9-8 overall as they head into the playoffs.

South Pointe 7, Chester 1

The South Pointe Stallions scored five goals in the second half to pull away and claim a 7-1 win over the Chester Cyclones in a non-region match at South Pointe Friday night.

The Stallions are 8-9-1 overall, while the Cyclones fall to 4-13 in all matches.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Second round set for Tuesday

The second round of the playoffs will be on Tuesday and four area teams are still alive.

In 5A the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets will be at home to take on Riverside. The Nation Ford Falcons will travel to T. L. Hanna for its match.

In 4A the York Cougars will be at home to go against Wren, while the Lancaster Bruins will be on the road to take on Travelers Rest.

BASEBALL

Hillcrest 13, Nation Ford 0

Hillcrest banged out 14 hits and topped the Nation Ford Falcons 13-0 in a third round elimination game in the 5A playoffs Saturday afternoon at Hillcrest.

Hillcrest scored four in both the first and fourth frames and ended the contest with a five-run outburst in the fifth.

Clay Schumaker allowed Nation Ford only one hit in the game.

The Falcons finished the season with an overall record of 16-12 and a second place finish in Region 3-5A.

Palmetto 12, York 7 (11)

Palmetto scored five runs in the top of the 11th inning and defeated the York Cougars 12-7 in a third round elimination game in the 4A playoffs Saturday afternoon at York.

The Cougars took a 5-2 lead after five innings, but Palmetto tied it with two runs in the top of the sixth. York tallied twice in the bottom of the sixth for a 7-5 advantage, but Palmetto rallied for two in the seventh to force extra innings.

York completed season with a record of 15-10 and a second place finish in Region 3-4A.





Belton-Honea Path 13, South Pointe 1

Belton-Honea Path defeated the South Pointe Stallions 13-1 in a third round elimination game in the 4A playoffs Saturday afternoon at South Pointe.

Belton-Honea Path took a 4-0 lead after two innings and upped it to 9-1 after four frames. They coasted from there for the victory.

The Stallions finished the season with a record of 7-12 overall.

Indian Land 15, Chesnee 4

The Indian Land Warriors pounded out 15 hits and blasted Chesnee 15-4 in a third round elimination game Saturday afternoon at Indian Land.

The Warriors blew the contest open with an 11-run rally in the bottom of the first inning.

Lawson Otte led Indian Land with four hits. Trace White added two hits and drove in three runs. Chase Dougherty got two hits and knocked in a pair of runs. Zach Zebb got one hit and drove in four runs.

Tanner Chassereau worked five innings and recorded the win.

The Warriors are 13-13 overall and will travel to Union County for the championship round in District IV on Monday. They must beat Union County twice to win the title.

Great Falls 5, North 0

The Great Falls Red Devils defeated North 5-0 in a third round elimination game in the 1A playoffs at Great Falls Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils will travel to Dixie on Monday for the championship round in District III. They must defeat Dixie twice to claim the district title.

SOFTBALL

Fort Mill 6, Boiling Springs 0

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets defeated Boiling Springs 6-0 in the second round of the 5A playoffs Friday night at Fort Mill.

The Yellow Jackets scored a pair of runs in the first, fifth, and sixth innings to earn the win.

Fort Mill is 18-5 overall and advanced to the District III championship game on Wednesday at Fort Mill.

Clover 5, Woodmont 0

The Clover Blue Eagles defeated Woodmont 5-0 in the second round of the 5A playoffs Saturday afternoon at Woodmont.

Tiffany Domingue led the charge for the Blue Eagles with three hits and three RBI.





Clover is 17-8 overall and advanced to the District I championship game on Wednesday at Clover.

Nation Ford 18, Laurens 8

The Nation Ford Falcons topped Laurens 18-8 in the second round of the 5A playoffs Friday night at Nation Ford.

The Falcons are 12-11 overall and will travel to Blythewood on Monday for a third round elimination game in District II.

Belton-Honea Path 8, York 0

Belton-Honea Path toppled the York Cougars 8-0 in the second round of the 4A playoffs Friday night at Belton-Honea Path.

The Cougars are 14-10 overall and will play at home on Monday against the Wren-Berea winner in a third round elimination game in District III.





Blue Ridge 7, Lancaster 4

Blue Ridge defeated the Lancaster Bruins 7-4 in the second round of the 4A playoffs Friday night at Blue Ridge.

The Bruins are 13-5 overall and will play at home against the winner of the contest between Pickens and Orangeburg-Wilkinson on Monday in a third round elimination game in District II.

Palmetto 13, South Pointe 0

Palmetto defeated the South Pointe Stallions 13-0 in the second round of the 4A playoffs Saturday afternoon at Palmetto.

The Stallions are 9-7 on the year and will play at home on Monday against Greer in a third round elimination game in District I.





Indian Land 8, Woodruff 2

The Indian Land Warriors collected 13 hits and toppled Woodruff 8-2 in the second round of the 3A playoffs Saturday afternoon at Indian Land.

The Warriors led 5-2 after five innings and put the game away with a three-run rally in the sixth.

Daniella Wilson led Indian Land with four hits and three RBI. Rachel Sadak added three hits and Lexis Wilkinson got two hits.

Peyton Hurst pitched a complete game, scattered five hits, and struck out eight to get the win.

The Warriors are 16-3 and advanced to the District IV championship game on Wednesday at Indian Land.





Union County 12, Chester 6

Union County toppled the Chester Cyclones 12-6 in the second round of the 3A playoffs Friday night at Union County.

The Cyclones are 7-6 overall and will be at home on Monday to take on the winner of the game between Chapman and West Oak in a third round elimination contest in District III.

Ninety-Six 13, Lewisville 1

Ninety-Six routed the Lewisville Lions 13-1 in the second round of the 2A playoffs Saturday afternoon at Ninety-Six.

The Lions are 10-9 overall and will play at home on Monday against Brashier Middle College in a third round elimination game in District I.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Region 3-4A meet was held at York last Thursday and numerous individuals and teams from the local area qualified for the Upper State.

Ridge View won the girls’ division with 117 points. The York Cougars were second with 107 points. The South Pointe Stallions finished fifth with 66 points and the Lancaster Bruins were sixth with 51 points.

Westwood claimed the boys’ title with 146 points. York was second with 109 points. South Pointe came in third with 96 points and Lancaster was sixth with 58 points.

The top four finishers in each event from York, South Pointe, and Lancaster earned a berth in the Upper State, and they are listed below.

Girls

100 - 3. Tierra Belk (L) 12.75, 4. Madison Griffin (Y) 12.76; 200 -3. Tierra Belk (L) 26.26; 400 - 1. Casey Douglas (SP) 59.06, 4. Anna Childers (Y) 1:05.64; 800 -2. Raina Andrews (Y) 2:29.91, 3. Casey Douglas (SP) 2:36.28; 1600 -



1. Raina Andrews (Y) 5:36.56, 4. Chloe Mumaw (Y) 6:01.28; 3200 - 1. Raina Andrews (Y) 12:28.21, 2. Chloe Mumaw (Y) 13:30.75, 3. Victoria Burgess (Y) 14:34.85; 4x100 relay - 3. Lancaster 49.78 (1. Ya’dynasty Douglas, 2. Tierra Belk, 3. Mahongany Perry, 4. Rekia Polk), 4. York 50.78 (1. Isabella Duggar, 2. Breayah Taylor, 3. Nautica Chisolm, 4. Madison Griffin); 4x400 relay - 3. York 4:26.18 (1. Anna Childers, 2. Jocelyn Welsh, 3. Isabella Dugger, 4. Breayah Taylor), 4. South Pointe 4:36.41 (1. Casey Douglas, 2. Jaliyah Gaiton, 3. Toree McCrorey, 4. Shaude Williams); 4x800 relay - 2. York 11:10.98 (1. Chloe Mumaw, 2. Victoria Burgess, 3. Anna Childers, 4. Raina Andrew), 4. Lancaster 12:11.24 (1. Amiya Hendrix, 2. Lilee Shrum, 3. Haley Pate, 4. Veronica Kail); High jump - 4. Nyah Marshall (SP)4-08.00; Pole vault -3. Victoria Burgess (Y) 6-00.0; Long jump - 4. Rekia Polk (L) 15-08.50; Triple jump -1. Tierra Belk (L) 33-07.00, 2. Rekia Polk (L) 32-03.00, 4. Nautica Chisolm (Y) 31-05.00; Shot put - 1. Indongesit Ekanem (SP) 36-00.00, 2. Jamaria Culp (SP) 33-06.50, 3. Sydney Jackson (SP) 31-06.00, 4. Diamond Worthy (Y) 30-00.00; Discus - 1. Diamond Worthy (Y) 106-04.50, 3. Indongesit Ekanem (SP) 95-00.

Boys

100 - 3. Skylar Woodard (Y) 11.47, 4. Janard Clark (L) 11.48; 200 - 4. Skylar Woodard (Y) 23.40; 1600 - 1. Brannon Burns (Y) 4:47.65; 3200 - 1. Timothy White (SP) 10:29.08, 2. Brannon Burns (Y) 10:46.34; 110 hurdles - 1. Melvin Hall (SP) 15.28, 2. Ronnie Robinson (L) 16.13, 3. Antonio Mann (SP) 16.27; 400 hurdles - 3. Antonio Mann (SP) 59.05, 4. Justin Grant (Y) 59.98; 4x100 relay - 2. York 43.58 (1. Justin Grant, 2. Skylar Woodard, 3. Ahmad Hinton, 4. Joseph Milton), 3. South Pointe 43.92 (1. Willie Shannon, 2. Devontae Murphy, 3. Ja’irus Mitchell, 4. Jeremy Douglas); 4x400 relay - 3. York 3:35.25 (1. David Welsh, 2. Justin Grant, 3. Ahmad Hinton, 4. Joseph Milton), 4. Lancaster 3:36.32 (1. Dareon Strewart, 2. Tykezius Benson, 3. Edwin Shaw, 4. Kendrick Thompson); 4x800 relay - 3. York 9:10.67 (1. Micah Andrews, 2. Marvin Kearley, 3. Brannon Burns, 4. David Welsh), 4. Lancaster 9:30.22 (1. Edwin Shaw, 2. Keenon Woodard, 3. Darnell Tynes, 4. Kendrick Thompson); High jump - 3. Morgan Galusha (SP) 5-10.00, 4. Devontae Murphy (SP) 5-10.00; Pole vault - 1. Brandon Lueth (Y) 10-06.00, 2. Jalen Curry (SP) 10-00.00; Long jump - 1. Lamico Robinson (Y) 21-06.00; 3. Robert Dalton (Y) 20-11.00, 4. Jared Jackson (SP) 20-08.00; Triple jump - 1. Jared Jackson (SP) 41-06.00, 3. Kendric Watts (L) 40-07.50; Shot put - 2. Khalil Ellis (Y) 44-06.50, 3. Rontarius Aldridge (SP) 43-03.00; Discus - 1. Emmanuel Bush (L) 131-09, 2. Chance Lopez-Coleman (SP) 131-00, 3. Khalil Ellis (Y) 121-02.50, 4. Lane Towery (Y) 115-05.