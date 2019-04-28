Latest News

Man shot when uptown Charlotte restaurant argument continued on street, police say

Charlotte

A man was shot in uptown Charlotte after an argument in an EpiCentre restaurant continued onto College Street around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Multiple people were involved in a disturbance in the Redeye Diner in the Epicenter at 210 E. Trade St., according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

Police say the people left the restaurant, but continued fighting outside. One man shot a handgun at another, hitting and injuring the second man on the 200 block of College Street.

The victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center and is being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot injury, police said.

The man who fired the handgun ran into a nearby parking deck where CMPD officers found and detained him and confiscated a firearm, police said.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

Hannah Smoot

Hannah Smoot reports on money and power for The Herald, covering York, Lancaster and Chester counties. She has been a reporter at The Herald since June 2017. Contact Hannah at 803-329-4068, hgsmoot@heraldonline.com or follow her on Twitter @hgsmoot.
