Man shot when uptown Charlotte restaurant argument continued on street, police say

A man was shot in uptown Charlotte after an argument in an EpiCentre restaurant continued onto College Street around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Multiple people were involved in a disturbance in the Redeye Diner in the Epicenter at 210 E. Trade St., according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

Police say the people left the restaurant, but continued fighting outside. One man shot a handgun at another, hitting and injuring the second man on the 200 block of College Street.

The victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center and is being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot injury, police said.

The man who fired the handgun ran into a nearby parking deck where CMPD officers found and detained him and confiscated a firearm, police said.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.