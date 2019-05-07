Funeral and procession for Mooresville police officer to be held Friday in Charlotte

Mooresville community supports police after officer killed The Mooresville Police officer Jordan Harris Sheldon Department was killed during a routine traffic stop. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Mooresville Police officer Jordan Harris Sheldon Department was killed during a routine traffic stop.

Funeral services and a procession for Mooresville Police Officer Jordan Sheldon will be held Friday morning in Charlotte, according to Mooresville officials.

Sheldon was shot and killed during a traffic stop last weekend in Mooresville, investigators say.

The service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Calvary Church in south Charlotte, 5801 Pineville-Matthews Road, officials said in a Facebook post.

A procession of public safety vehicles will accompany Sheldon’s body to the church, officials said.

On Tuesday, May 7, Sheldon’s body will be escorted from the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office the Hartsell Funeral Home in Concord at 1 p.m. Tuesday. The route will be along Interstate 85, officials said.

Sheldon was shot and later died Saturday after he pulled over 28-year-old Michael Aldana during a traffic stop, said a police press release. Aldana left the scene and later killed himself in a nearby apartment, Mooresville Police said Sunday.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Sheldon was a K9 officer who had been with the department six years, officials said.

His death has gotten national attention, and contributed to a growing memorial of flowers, balloons, notes and stuffed animals surrounding Sheldon’s SUV patrol car outside the Mooresville Police Department headquarters.