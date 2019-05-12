High School Roundup: Nation Ford Falcons take second at state track meet

TRACK AND FIELD

Nation Ford finishes second in 5A girls state meet

The Hillcrest Rams girls’ track team set state records in three relay events in the 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800 and pulled away from the competition as the Nation Ford Falcons finished second in the 5A state championship on Friday and Saturday in Columbia.





Hillcrest finished with 93 points and Nation Ford secured 77 points in the meet that was close initially between the two schools.

Coming into the second day of the 5A state track meet, both Hillcrest and Nation Ford were favorites to take the 5A girls state title and didn’t disappoint to open. After a successful Friday night which saw the Hillcrest girls win the 4x800 relay, Saturday’s festivities kicked off with both Hillcrest and Nation Ford breaking a state record in the girls’ 4x100 race. Hillcrest won the event in 46.056 with Nation Ford coming in second in 46.059, just 0.003 behind them.

“They did extremely well,” said Falcons’ head coach Christopher Ross. “They wanted to show they were faster than they had been all season.”

Nation Ford came back in the 1,600 meters to take the top two sports as Katie Pou won in 5:01.96 and Morgan Werner was second in 5:03.02. Pou also competed in the 800 and 3,200 meters. Pou finished third in the 800 meters in 2:19.64 and seventh in the 3,200 meters in 11:57.19. The 1,600 meter race put the Falcons on top of the standings for a short period.

“Just coming into today, I thought about all the hard work we put into the season,” Pou said. “We pushed ourselves to be the best we could possibly be. Today I had it all come together and raced to the best of my ability.”

Midway through the meet, Nation Ford’s Haley Bishop was injured putting a big strain in the Falcons’ chances of winning. Bishop was part of the 4x100 state record breaking team, but finished eighth in the 100 meters, gutting the event out despite the injury. She was also scheduled to run the 200 meters and be the second leg of the 4x400 relay team. She was scratched from both events. Nation Ford finished seventh in the 4x400, while Hillcrest won the event to pretty much wrap up the team title.

“We didn’t do as well as we would like to have in all events,” Ross said. “We suffered some injuries. But you win as a team and lose as a team. It’s been a long hard road, and we have had some frustrations this year. We didn’t pull it out today. We had some hiccups, like we do every year when we come to state, but that is part of states.”

Despite the fact that Hillcrest was starting to pull away from the team standings, it didn’t stop Nation Ford from fighting as Werner would win the 3,200-meters for the Falcons in 11:19.05.

“I know I put the miles in and the training behind it along with the long hours,” Werner said. “I wanted to make sure I started strong and kept that momentum.”

On Friday night, the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets saw their 4x800 team win a state championship in 8:01.43 after being ranked number one in the event most of the season. The team consisted of Caleb Smith, Dane Dobleske, Dalton Jones and Aidan McNeill.

Jones came back on Saturday with just six hours of sleep to compete in the mile, where he finished seventh in 4:31.83. He said the recovery from day one to day two was tough, but wanted to leave as much on the track for his relay team as he could on the first day.

“We knew there was some added pressure,” Jones said. “We were all focused on finishing through the line. I am a junior, but the rest of the guys are seniors so it was their last race and they knew they really wanted to push it.”





Other local winners in 5A included Ivanna McLamb of Northwestern. She ran the 100 meter hurdles in 14.16. She also won the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 4 inches.

Rock Hill had two individual state champions as well. In the 800 meters, Isaiah Barnes won in 1:54.72 and Tierra Fraser won the 200 meters in 23.89. Rock Hill boys won the 4x400 relay event 3:20.16. That team featured Darvae Williams, Dion Livingstone, Simeon Richardson and Barnes. As a team, Rock Hill girls finished fourth in the state with 43 points, followed by rival Northwestern, who was fifth with 39 points.

The results of all local participants are listed below.

5A

GIRLS





Team scores

2. Nation Ford (77), 4. Rock Hill (43), 5. Northwestern (39), 18. Clover (12), 27. Fort Mill (2)

Individual results

100 - 2. Tierra Frasier (Rock Hill) 11.85, 3. Imani Rivas (Clover) 11.86, 7. Camryn Lorick (Nation Ford) 12.07, 8. Haley Bishop (Nation Ford) 12.67; 200 - 1. Tierra Frasier (Rock Hill) 23.89, 3. Imani Rivas (Clover) 24.42; 400 - 2. Jada Jones (Rock Hill) 55.57; 800 - 2. Jada Jones (Rock Hill) 2:14.29, 3. Katie Pou (Nation Ford) 2:19.64, 4. Ansley Archuleta (Nation Ford) 2:21.17; 1600 - 1. Katie Pou (Nation Ford) 5:01.96, 2. Morgan Werner (Nation Ford) 5:03.02; 3200 - 1. Morgan Werner (Nation Ford) 11:19.05, 7. Katie Pou (Nation Ford) 11:57.19; 100 hurdles - 1. Ivanna McLamb (Northwestern) 14.16, 4. Amber Ferguson (Northwestern) 15.10, 7. Brooke Ferguson (Northwestern) 15.54; 4x100 Relay - 2. Nation Ford 46.06; 4x400 Relay - 3. Rock Hill 3:57.14, 7. Nation Ford 4:03.10; 4x800 Relay - 6. Rock Hill 9:54.81, 7. Fort Mill 9:55.44; High jump - 1. Ivanna McLamb (Northwestern) 5-04.00, 3. Brooke Ferguson (Northwestern) 5-02.00, 6. Camryn Lorick (Nation Ford) 5-02.00; Long jump - 3. Jasmine Hope (Nation Ford) 18-08.25, 7. Skylar Holmes (Nation Ford) 17-11; Triple jump - 6. Skylar Holmes (Nation Ford) 36-08.50; Pole vault - 2. Sommer Isley (Nation Ford) 12-00.00; Discus - 4. Ann Cromer (Northwestern) 119-07; Shot put - 8. Ann Cromer (Northwestern) 33-09.00.

BOYS

Team scores

3. Rock Hill (43), 9. Northwestern (30), 19. Fort Mill (12), 31. Clover (3)

Individual results

100- 7. Fentrell Cypress (Northwestern) 10.91; 200 - 3. Simeon Richardson (Rock Hill) 21.84, 6. Gavin McFadden (Northwestern) 22.03; 400 - 2. Simeon Richardson (Rock Hill) 48.70; 800 - 1. Isiah Barnes (Rock Hill) 1:54.72; 1600 - 7. Dalton Jones (Fort Mill) 4:31.82; 110 hurdles - 2. Dion Livingstone (Rock Hill) 14.89, 7. Michael Stinson (Northwestern) 15.45, 8. Narri Gaither (Rock Hll) 15.80; 400 hurdles - 5. Ahmad Miles (Northwestern) 57.86, 7. Donald Medley (Northwestern) 1:00.38; 4x100 Relay - 5. Northwestern 42.23; 4x400 Relay - 1. Rock Hill 3:20.16; 4x800 Relay - 1. Fort Mill 8:01.43; High jump - 3. Channing Ferguson (Northwestern) 6-06.00, 7. Jawan Strong (Northwestern) 6-04.00; Long jump - 3. Fentrell Cypress (Northwestern) 23-09.00; Shot put - 6. Isaiah Farmer (Clover) 52-06.25.

4A

GIRLS

Team scores

15. South Pointe (18), 17. York (14), 20. Lancaster (12)

Individual results

200 - 5. Tierra Belk (Lancaster) 25.31; 400 - 4. Casey Douglas (South Pointe) 58.11; 800 - 7. Raina Andrews (York) 2:26.15; 1600 - 7. Raina Andrews (York) 5:15.23; 4x100 Relay -5. Lancaster 49.60; 4x400 Relay - 4. South Pointe 4:11.43; Triple jump - 5. Tierra Belk (Lancaster) 36-01.00; Discus - 3. Diamond Worthy (York) 118-08.00, 7. Indongesit Ekanem (South Pointe) 99-00.00; Shot put - 3. Indongesit Ekanem (South Pointe) 34-05.50.

BOYS

Team scores

22. South Pointe (8), 28. York (5), 33. Lancaster (1)

Individual results

110 hurdles - 4. Antonio Mann (South Pointe) 15.42; High jump - 6. Morgan Galusha (South Pointe) 6-02.00; Pole vault - 4. Brandon Lueth (York) 12-00.00; Discus - 8. Emmanuel Bush (Lancaster) 134-08.00.

3A

GIRLS

Team scores

21. Indian Land (7), 31. Chester (2)

Individual results

100 -7. Diamond Richmond (Chester) 13.01; Long jump - 4. Leah Henry (Indian Land) 16-05.00; Shot put - 7. London Johnson (Indian Land) 32-06.00.

BOYS

Team scores

9. Indian Land (28), 23. Chester (6)

Individual Results

200 - 3. Marlin Davis (Indian Land) 22.16; 400 - 2. Devonte Harris (Indian Land) 49.33, 5. Marlin Davis (Indian Land) 49.99; 4x400 Relay - 1. Indian Land 3:20.49; Triple jump - 3. Jordan Coleman (Chester) 44-09.99.

2A

GIRLS

Team scores

15. Lewisville (13)

Individual results

Long jump - 4. Alaysia Gaston (Lewisville) 16-09; Triple jump - 2. Alaysia Gaston (Lewisville) 35-10.00.

BOYS

Team scores

24. Lewisville (8.5)

Individual results

High jump - 4. Jashawn Johnson (Lewisville) 5-02.00; Triple jump - 5. Jashawn Johnson (Lewisville) 42-11.00.

1A

GIRLS

Team scores

18. Great Falls (8)

Individual results

200 - 8. Kiara Dunham (Great Falls) 28.90; 400 hurdles - 6. Ta’Niyah Woods (Great Falls) 1:25.52; 4x100 Relay - 5. Great Falls 54.21.

BOYS’ SOCCER

May River 6, Indian Land 2

May River pulled away in the second half and defeated the Indian Land Warriors 6-2 to win the 3A State Championship Saturday afternoon at Irmo High School.

It didn’t take long for May River to get on the board. Connor Golden scored in the sixth minute on a cross from Joel Fleek. It stayed that way until the half.

That same duo combined for another goal early in the second half. Golden lofted a long pass just in front of the goal and Fleek was able to get a head for the goal.

Golden stretched the lead to 3-0 with his second goal of the match in the 57th minute.

Indian Land got on the board with a goal from John Fosu in the 65th minute, but the Sharks responded with a flurry of goals to close it. Golden added his third, Alan Gonzalez scored, and Fleek added his second all in a four-minute stretch. Jared Diemer added a late goal for the Warriors.

Indian Land coach Adam Cole said things just got away from them in the second half.

“The score definitely didn’t reflect how we played,” he said. “We played hard the whole time. They just had a little burst there. We knew they were fast with an attacking offense. They caught us when our legs were starting to die on us. That score really doesn’t reflect on how close this game was for the majority of it.”

The Warriors finished the season with an overall mark of 19-8.

SOFTBALL





Byrnes 6, Fort Mill 1

Byrnes topped the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 6-1 to win the 5A Upper State Championship Friday night at Byrnes.

Byrnes took a 2-0 lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third, but the Yellow Jackets cut the deficit in half with a run in the top of the fourth. Reagan Smith singled to start the frame. She scored on a double by Emma Tisdale.

Byrnes added two more in the fifth for a 4-1 lead and finished the scoring with two in the sixth.

Fort Mill finished the season with an overall mark of 23-8.