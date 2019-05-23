Holiday weekend is here in York County. How hot will it be?

Expect hot weather in the Rock Hill area for the holiday weekend. MCT

Some of the hottest Memorial Day temperatures in decades are forecast for the Rock Hill area and the rest of the Carolinas, with afternoon readings expected to soar well into the 90s.

National Weather Service meteorologists say high temperatures will approach record-high levels, threatening marks that are nearly a century old. For example, the forecast high of 96 degrees Sunday would equal the mark for that date, set in 1926. And the record high for Monday, also 96, was established in 1916.

The heat will be accompanied by rather high humidity levels, forecasters say, and they are urging area residents to use caution.

“People with outdoor plans for the Memorial Day holiday weekend should stay well hydrated and find shade when possible, to avoid heat-related illnesses,” said Justin Lane, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s office in Greer. “Don’t forget about persons with disabilities and the elderly, as well as outdoor pets.”

It won’t be much different at the mountains or beaches, for residents planning to travel.

Afternoon temperatures in the 90s are forecast at the coast, although readings will be in the mid 80s right along the shore. Temperatures also are expected to be well above average in the mountains.

Little or no rainfall is in the forecast.

Lane said the mountains could get a few showers or thunderstorms over the holiday weekend, but most areas are forecast to remain rain-free. The high pressure system responsible for the heat wave is predicted to remain in place for a while. Temperatures well above average are forecast into at least the first week of June.