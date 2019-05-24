I-85 north was closed overnight when woman threatened to jump off bridge, CMPD says

Traffic was backed up overnight on I-85 after northbound lanes were briefly closed for a police incident. Davie Hinshaw, Charlotte Observer

Memorial Day weekend travelers on Interstate 85’s northbound lanes in Charlotte were forced to sit in their cars late Thursday, after a woman threatened to jump off one of the bridges over the busy interstate, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The interstate lanes were reopened around midnight, said a CMPD press release.

It happened at the Graham Street bridge over Interstate 85, according to a CMPD press release. Members of the woman’s family called 911, officials said.

“The female had climbed over the railing onto a support beam of the bridge,” said the release. “CMPD Officers arrived and were able to talk her into coming back onto the bridge.”

Northbound lanes were “briefly” stopped “as a precaution,” said police. CMPD did not say how long they were closed.

The Charlotte Fire Department assisted in a “group effort” to get the woman safely back over the railing onto the bridge,” said CMPD.

A MEDIC ambulance transported the woman to a hospital, officials said.